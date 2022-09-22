Thursday forecast (September 22, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 679.25, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 699.50 – 705.50.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 679.25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 667.50.

Weekly forecast (September 18 – 23, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 658,50, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 705,50 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 735,25.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658,50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.

Monthly forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 658.50, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 705.50 – 735.25.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604 and 561.75.

