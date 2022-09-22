Thursday forecast (September 22, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 679.25, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 699.50 – 705.50.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 679.25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 667.50.
Weekly forecast (September 18 – 23, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 658,50, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 705,50 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 735,25.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658,50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.
Previous week forecast
Monthly forecast, September 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 658.50, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 705.50 – 735.25.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604 and 561.75.
Previous week forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9850 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9850 in the early American session, erasing its daily gains on the way. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell helps the dollar find demand and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1300
The negative shift seen in risk sentiment provided a boost to the greenback in the early American session and dragged GBP/USD back below 1.1300. Earlier in the day, the Bank of England announced that it hiked its policy rate by 50 bps as expected.
Gold falls toward $1,670 amid rising US yields
Gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,670 area in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 4% on the day near 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
USD/JPY recovers above 142.00, stays deep in red
USD/JPY managed to erase a portion of its daily gains and climbed above 142.00 after having dropped to a fresh two-week low below 141.00 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair is still down more than 1% on the day following Japan's intervention in the FX market.
Costco Earnings Preview: Can COST stock stop the drop?
COST reports earnings after the close on Thursday, and getting a handle on how it will look is difficult. The stock has outperformed the main indices this year. COST is down 13% so far in 2022. The indices are down at least 20%.