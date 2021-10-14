Copper technical analysis summary

Buy Stop: Above 4.5

Stop Loss: Below 4.04

Indicator Signal
RSI    Neutral
MACD    Buy
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals    Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Buy

 

Copper chart analysis

Copper

Copper technical analysis

On the daily timeframe, COPPER: D1 came out of the triangle and downtrend. A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further growth. We do not exclude a bullish movement if COPPER rises above the last upper fractal and upper Bollinger band: 4.5. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the 200-day moving average line, the Parabolic signal, the last 2 lower fractals and the lower Bollinger line: 4.04. After opening a pending order, move the stop to the next fractal low following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit / loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (4.04) without activating the order (4.5), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.

Fundamental analysis of commodities - Copper

In September, imports of copper and copper concentrate to China increased. Will the COPPER quotes continue to rise?

According to the Chinese General Administration of Customs, copper imports to China in September 2021 amounted to 406 thousand tons, which is 3% more than in August. At the same time, for 9 months of this year, copper imports to China were 19.5% less than the same period last year. Investors do not exclude a further increase in imports, as stocks of refined copper in Shanghai in September fell by almost a third. This is the largest monthly decline since 2013. The General Administration of Customs also announced an increase in imports of copper concentrate to China in September to 2.1 million tonnes. This is almost 12% more compared to August and is very close to the all-time high of 2.14 million tonnes in September 2020.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.

This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady around 1.1600 after US data

EUR/USD steady around 1.1600 after US data

EUR/USD touched a daily high of 1.1624 but seems to be having a difficult time pushing higher in the early American session. The data from the US showed on Thursday that the PPI continued to increase in September and weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level since March 2020.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot

GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot

GBP/USD pair retreated modestly after climbing to a fresh three-week high of 1.3735 but doesn't seem to be having a difficult time staying afloat in the positive territory above 1.3700. The mid-tier data releases from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyes $1,820 as next target

XAU/USD eyes $1,820 as next target

Falling yields have always been good for gold – and this time, the precious metal seems to have found its feet regardless of the Treasuries.

Gold News

Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout

Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout

Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.

Read more

Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks

Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks

The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures