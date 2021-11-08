With global inflation surging at the fastest pace in three decades, it's no surprise that Commodities have firmly positioned themselves as one of the best performing asset classes of 2021 – with everything from the metals, energies to agriculture markets hitting new record highs almost weekly.

There are plenty of reasons why Commodities are on the move from rapidly surging global inflation, tightening supply, logistical bottlenecks to booming demand across many highly essential Commodities as world economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far this year, a long-list of Commodities have already blasted through all-time record highs including Aluminium, Copper, Cotton, Coffee, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Nickel, Lithium, Wheat and Uranium just to name a few.

In total 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up double to triple digit gains, so far in 2021 and this is just the beginning.

Looking ahead, inflation will continue to drive the markets again this week. The biggest macro events that traders will not want to miss out on include; U.S CPI Inflation Data, Producer Price Index and Consumer Sentiment.

Where are prices heading next?