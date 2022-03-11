Commodity markets: DXY, Iron ore, Spot gold, Silver, Crude oil, Copper, Nickel, Uranium, Natural gas [Video]

Commodity Futures Trading US Spot Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, US Dollar Index DXY, Copper, Natural Gas, Nickel, Iron Ore, Uranium: Elliott Wave Commodity Futures Trading Strategies
Most commodities are corrected in an ABC bullish correction, that will create buying opportunities in Wave C.
Video chapters
00:00 Dollar Index DXY/10Yr.
03:34 US Spot Gold.
03:35 Silver.
05:54 Iron Ore.
07:22 Crude Oil.
08:51 Copper.
10:43 Nickel.
12:02 Uranium.
15:27 Natural Gas.
16:56 Thanks for watching!.
Commodity futures overview
Elliott Wave Counts:
Gold Elliott wave (2).
Dollar Index DXY Elliott Impulse Wave (v).
Iron Ore Elliott wave 3.
Crude Oil Elliott wave (2).
Copper Elliott wave 2.
Nickel Elliott Wave 3.
Uranium ETF Elliott wave 3.
Natural Gas Elliott Wave Triangle.
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
