This week, Andrew Maguire explores the unique conditions that have seen refiners buying back COMEX physical silver for the first time in the history of the Silver Futures market.

With his usual surgical analysis of the markets, the precious metals expert timelines the events that have helped form the perfect base for gold and silver to rally.

The long-time wholesaler highlights an intriguing correlation between current market conditions and March’s implosion of the EFP conduit, only adding fuel to the fire.



