This week, Andrew Maguire explores the unique conditions that have seen refiners buying back COMEX physical silver for the first time in the history of the Silver Futures market.
With his usual surgical analysis of the markets, the precious metals expert timelines the events that have helped form the perfect base for gold and silver to rally.
The long-time wholesaler highlights an intriguing correlation between current market conditions and March’s implosion of the EFP conduit, only adding fuel to the fire.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges toward 1.18 on balanced message from Powell
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, buoyed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that there has been progress on employment but also that the virus is spreading.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3750 in response to Powell
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, leaping in response to a balanced message from Fed Chair Powell. He balanced progress with worries about the virus. Earlier, sterling was under pressure due to Brexit-related issues and rising UK covid cases.
XAU/USD jumps above $1800 to test weekly highs after Powell
Metals rose sharply after Powell’s speech amid a decline of the US dollar and risk appetite. XAU/USD is testing the weekly top near $1810/oz.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
Why is PLTR stock up?
What we really like to see is when a trend does what it wants to do and ignores the underlying newsflow. Palantir did exactly this on Thursday as the stock rallied by over 2% and shrugged off the negative news story from the New York Post.