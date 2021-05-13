One of the questions traders often ask is where should I place my stops when I am trading classic chart patterns. A classic chart pattern is a Head & Shoulders pattern, a double top, or a symmetrical triangle etc. This article will not go into recognising these patterns, but instead, it will give you an explanation of where to place your stops.
Now trading, in some ways, is more about managing your risk than necessarily executing your trade. Management trumps execution and a well-managed trade can make up for a multitude of trading sins. The foundation of that management is a stop placement and the amount of your capital risked.
So here is a little resource pointing folks in the right direction.
Where to place the stop?
You have three options. Here is an example of a trade taken on the FTSE 100 chart. The fundamental reason for the trade is a fast vaccine roll out in the UK, post-Brexit optimism, some ground to catch up from a post-COVID-19 slump, and a more upbeat UK GDP outlook. All should support the FTSE 100. Therefore, going with a break of the symmetrical triangle should make sense. This trade was the second bite of the cherry as the first breakout resulted in the stop being hit. However, it does serve to show the three options in stop placement.
- Underneath the breakout candle
The pros of this method is that you can keep the risk to the trade very tight and have a larger position size. The negative? More stop-outs, but you can always re-enter.
- Underneath the low of the candle previous to the breakout candle
Less stop-outs, but smaller position size.
- Other side of the pattern and ‘manage your trade’
The least in terms of position size, but the most relaxed in terms of trade management. You can also be a bit pickier on whether you stay in the trade or not. However, too much flexibility can be positive and negative. Yes, you can choose whether to stay in or not, but over-analysis can sometimes lead to paralysis.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2100, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the market mood remains sour. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead
Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.