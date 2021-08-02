- Overview of market sentiment & charts at the European open (00:00).
- Chinese equities and bonds rally overnight (5:59).
- COVID update in Australia and preview for RBA meeting (10:58).
- Copper watch after wage disputes at the world's largest mine (12:46).
- Busy US data calendar with US Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday (13:49).
- What to expect from the Bank of England meeting this week (16:50).
- US/UK/EU earnings happening this week (19:01).
