The bottom line: Stress is easing but still challenging times
Financial stress eased a bit last week after Evergrande dodged the default for now and officials have become more vocal about the crisis highlighting that risks can be controlled.
We may have passed the ‘peak stress’ levels in the Evergrande crisis but it is still too early to make a final verdict. We doubt that Evergrande will avoid a default but has probably just postponed it.
The stress level is still high in China’s property sector due to falling home sales and financing channels being severely squeezed.
The Chinese government should have the tools to control the crisis, as it can underpin home sales by moderate easing of housing policies and support financing to healthy developers through state banks.
We keep a close eye on home sales, though, as it could decline further if buyers become uncertain of buying from developers. Or they could choose to only buy from state owned developers, that are deemed more safe. This would be a serious blow to private developers.
The downward pressure on growth from the property crisis, Covid outbreaks and the energy crisis will continue in coming quarters.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1600 amid firmer dollar
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1600, on the defensive amid a broadly stronger US dollar. Markets cheer US-Sino talks and stimulus progress despite looming inflation fears. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence weighs down on the euro. US Consumer Confidence data awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750, Brexit talks in London eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, struggling for a clear direction after Monday’s rebound. Market sentiment improves on stimulus hopes, US-Sino talks but the dollar remains firmer. UK’s Frost offers EU Dec deadline to solve the row over the NI proposal. All eyes on the Brexit talks.
XAU/USD flirts with $1,800 amid stronger USD, risk-on mood
Gold snaps a five-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low of late. Market sentiment dwindles amid pre-GDP caution, light calendar. US Treasury yields rebound, add strength to the greenback.
Traders book profits from Shiba Inu to push Dogecoin to $0.34
Dogecoin price could see some incoming speculative money from profit-taking in Shiba Inu A bullish close above the Cloud on the daily chart indicates future upswing likely. The outperformance of Shiba Inu is likely as Dogecoin lags the majority of the market.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence October Preview: Watch what we do... Premium
Confidence expected to slip to 108.3 from 109.3 in September. Michigan Consumer Sentiment eroded slightly in October. Sentiment seems divorced from labor market and Retail Sales. Federal Reserve taper will not hinge on a happy US consumer.