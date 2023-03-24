In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire scrutinises the US officials glossing over the global bailout of the banking system, as they scramble to avert the crisis which has inadvertently accelerated the gold revaluation process.
The London wholesaler looks beneath the mainstream narratives surrounding the meeting between China’s president and Putin, providing a unique perspective on their crystallising financial and military alliance.
Timestamps
-
00:00 Start
-
01:00 A tonne of questions about the wildly swinging gold and silver.
-
11:15 Drawing attention to the central banks’ sovereign physical demand.
-
14:45 How is the gold revaluation process likely to roll out medium term?
-
20:50 About China’s alliance with Russia and opting out of the dollar.
-
30:15 Andrew shares his medium and long-term ‘bigger-picture’ predictions.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
