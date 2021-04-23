In this episode, Andrew Maguire explains the market forces behind the recent gold and silver rally and sheds light on the extremely bullish open interest structure of the latest COT report.
The precious metals expert explores the significance of China’s unprecedented move to open up gold imports and predicts the resulting impact on the LBMA and the price of gold.
With a rallying cry to the precious metals community, Andrew Maguire calls upon everyone to join the global movement and buy physical silver on May 1st - cranking up the pressure on the already-strained paper markets.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains, aims to 1.2100
EUR/USD pressures this week high at 1.2079 after the EU services sector moved back into expansion territory according to Markit, the first time since August.
GBP/USD extends decline towards the 1.3800 price zone
Upbeat UK data fell short of boosting the pound, hurt by Brexit jitters in Ireland. US macroeconomic figures making the difference in the dollar’s favor.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD drops below $1,780 area as US T-bond yields rebound
Gold lost its traction after climbing toward $1,800 on Friday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2%. Latest PMI data from US underlined strong price pressures.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.