In recent months, the ongoing "exit wave" on the back of China's faster-than-expected reopening has taken a heavy toll on economic activity due to surging infections, a temporary labour shortage and supply chain disruptions. Despite the continued weakness, and to everyone's surprise, China's economic activity broadly beat low market expectations. And even though this strong growth came mainly from food, economists think the message is clear as a bell, and China’s economy has likely already passed a turning point in Q4 and will strengthen from Q1 onwards.
On the other hand, investors view the beat as dashing hopes of PBoC rate cuts that would significantly enhance the growth outlook. Hence the all-things-China rally is losing a bit of steam
The China reopening is especially important. On the back of the latest GDP print, I expect upside estimates to H1 GDP growth, with the peak in nationwide covid cases likely behind us and high-frequency indicators of economic activity such as subway usage and domestic passenger flights picking up.
Expansionary property market policies and a return to consumption will be the engines of growth this year; crucially, the accumulation of household savings is massive and has risen fast over the past three years. Ultimately when Chinese consumers start spending, it will be a material boost to global growth, commodities, and Chinese stocks. It will also mark another positive development for the European growth outlook.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches the weekly low amid a souring market mood Premium
The US Dollar posted substantial gains in the American session, as global stocks collapsed on the back of renewed recession fears. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and losses the 1.0800 mark Premium
EUR/USD trades around 1.0790 as fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback to recover the ground lost at the beginning of the day. Wall Street collapsed amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550
Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.