-
While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China.
-
Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
While Chinese equity markets have been more stable lately, the stress in credit markets for developers have continued unabated with rates on high yield credit reaching new highs by the day. As we argued in Research China -" No ‘Lehman moment’ but financial stress is not over, 29 September, things had to get really bad before the government would step in with more force. However, with high yield rates (dominated by developers) moving above 20% this week, we believe Beijing is getting close to the pain threshold, where stronger measures need to be taken. Another sign of severe stress is faltering home sales as home buyers seem more reluctant to buy property from developers as long as they are not sure they are able to fulfil their obligations and deliver the apartment people put down deposit for. During the Golden Week holiday in early October, sales were down 33% y/y and by more than 40% in the big cities like Beijing and Shanghai. Developers cannot survive this kind of stress for long.
We are now seeing some easing measures to underpin home sales as big state banks were told to ease restrictions on mortgage lending and allowed to securitize the loans again. We expect Beijing to take steps soon to unfreeze the credit markets, as very few developers can survive this kind of funding and liquidity squeeze for long. One way to support the market could be cutting the Reserve Requirement Ratio and direct big state banks to start buying high yield bonds. If things calm down, buying bonds at 20% would likely turn out to be a quite favoruable investment for the banks. Private investors would also dare to start buying bonds if the government gets involved. More direct bank lending to developers is also likely to be extended, following a big break on this funding channel after regulation was tightened last year. And regulation could be eased slightly.
Peak stress is likely part of the reason why equities are rallying this week and dollar giving back some gains. However, we emphasize there is still a long way from stabilizing financial stress to re-starting the credit cycle in a similar fashion to what we have seen post-covid, or post-GFC in 09-2010. For Chinese equities, this may simply be a period of time where we see more sideways moves, awaiting the next large cyclical reboot of credit. For assets which are more indirectly linked to Chinese assets and the credit cycle, we suspect this will mean little. E.g. EUR/USD is likely still in a process of moving lower as the effects of historical Chinese tightening is moving through the global manufacturing chains.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides under 1.16 as US Retail Sales smash estimates
EUR/USD is trading under 1.16 after US Retail Sales smashed estimates with 0.7% in September. Treasury yields are rising. The risk-on mood continues to underpin the pair, as the ECB policymaker Wunsch dismisses inflation concerns.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3750 after US data
GBP/USD has pared some of its gains after US Retail Sales beat estimates, with the core group hitting 0.8% last month. Earlier, investors shrugged off dovish comments from two BOE members.
XAU/USD slumps to $1,770 area on upbeat US data, surging US bond yields
Gold started the last day of the week on the back foot and extended its slide to a fresh daily low of $1,770 in the early trading hours of the American session pressured by the dollar's resilience and surging US Treasury bond yields.
Crypto bulls on winning streak pushing for more
Bitcoin price favors bulls reaching $60,000 by the end of this week and onwards to new all-time highs by the end of next week. Ethereum price broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by next week in tandem with Bitcoin.
Why is Tesla going up?
Tesla's (TSLA) stock price has finally pushed higher in a series of steady and sure moves. We had nearly given up on our bullish call with Tesla stock as it kept struggling around the $800 level.