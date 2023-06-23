USD/CHF bounces back
The Swiss franc softened as the SNB disappointed with a mere 25 basis point rate hike. A previous rebound came under pressure in the supply zone of 0.9000, which was a sign of a lingering downbeat mood as sellers were eager to fade the rally. The bulls will need to clear this psychological hurdle then 0.9070 before a recovery could materialise. 0.8900 is a fresh support and its breach would invalidate the rebound and send the pair to the May lows around 0.8830, confirming a bearish MA cross on the daily chart in the process.
EUR/JPY seeks support
The Japanese yen recouped some losses after May’s CPI beat expectations. The bulls have doubled down after pushing above the previous peak of 155.30, resuming the uptrend with 157.00 as the next milestone ahead. The RSI’s new top in the overbought zone may lead to a temporary pullback, which is likely to meet interest from trend followers. 155.70 is the first support level should the bulls start to take some chips off the table, and 155.00 at the base of the current leg of rally would be a key level to maintain the momentum.
US 500 grinds support
The S&P 500 struggles as Fed Chair Powell defends his hawkish stance on the second day of his testimony. The index is pulling back from its 14-month peak of 4440 and is testing 4350 with the daily RSI dropping back into the neutral area. A bearish breakout would force leveraged long positions to liquidate and cause a correction to 4300 which coincides with the 30-day SMA. Medium-term sentiment remains upbeat and the bulls would be looking for a stable entry point. A close back above 4400 could put the index back on track.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0900 after dismal PMI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and broke below 1.0900 early Friday. Disappointing PMI surveys from Germany and France seem to be weighing heavily on the Euro, while the US Dollar continues to gather strength on risk aversion.
GBP/USD keeps losses above 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales data, PMI eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating losses above 1.2700 after the UK Retail Sales for May beat estimates with 0.3% MoM. The pair is on the back foot amid ongoing US Dollar recovery and broad risk aversion ahead of the UK and US Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data.
Gold bulls must defend $1,900 for a chance at recovery
Gold price remains on the way to posting the biggest weekly loss since late January as the US Dollar cheers the market’s risk-off mood, as well as the hawkish Fed concerns. Central banks bolster recession woes and underpin USD run-up, weighing on XAU/USD.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
As the Yen collapses, how likely is FX intervention?
With the yen breaking down lately, Japanese authorities have stepped up their warnings about FX intervention. However, the conditions for intervention are not fully present yet, as the moves in USD/JPY in particular have not been sharp enough.