- Bullish longer-term trajectory stalling as market sentiment turns positive.
- Bears taking control towards a weekly 1620 downside target.
- Barroom-brawl could make for a choppy continuation to the downside.
The price of gold has continued within the bearish trajectory highlighted in last week's analysis here: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bearish case for the contrarians out there.
With the price now in a confirmed bearish trend, according to MACD, bullish corrections would be expected to be short-lived while respecting the resistance structure around 1700.
Further extensions are expected towards the next major support level and higher volume-profile nodes in the 1620/40s.
Weekly Chart: Bearish near-term, bullish longer-term
Daily Chart: Bears break below prior support, enter the barroom brawl
Test and failure at trendline resistance confirms the bearish trend
4HR chart shows near-term resistance
As can be seen in the 4HR time frame, MACD is bearish, price is below 21 and 200 bearish moving averages and cross-over. The 50-day moving average meets old support and the 50/61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the prior bearish impulse should offer resistance also.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
