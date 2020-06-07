Bullish longer-term trajectory stalling as market sentiment turns positive.

Bears taking control towards a weekly 1620 downside target.

Barroom-brawl could make for a choppy continuation to the downside.

The price of gold has continued within the bearish trajectory highlighted in last week's analysis here: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bearish case for the contrarians out there.

With the price now in a confirmed bearish trend, according to MACD, bullish corrections would be expected to be short-lived while respecting the resistance structure around 1700.

Further extensions are expected towards the next major support level and higher volume-profile nodes in the 1620/40s.

Weekly Chart: Bearish near-term, bullish longer-term

Daily Chart: Bears break below prior support, enter the barroom brawl

Test and failure at trendline resistance confirms the bearish trend

4HR chart shows near-term resistance

As can be seen in the 4HR time frame, MACD is bearish, price is below 21 and 200 bearish moving averages and cross-over. The 50-day moving average meets old support and the 50/61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the prior bearish impulse should offer resistance also.