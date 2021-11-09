Gold bulls have been fooled into longs up at these levels on a few occasions since early summer. The difference today vs those other attempts as we have now broken a descending trend line that is drawn from the highs from August 2020 to today. Now, a sustained break (or daily close above) of the 1835 XAUUSD spot market could allow for a short squeeze towards the 1864 level, the 127% extension of the last move lower in Sept/October.
EUR/USD continues to hover around 1.1600-mark, US inflation figures eyed
The EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 level during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The single currency was trading at 1.1592, up by 0.01% for the day so far. The spot ranged from a low of 1.1569 to a high of 1.1609 overnight.
GBP/USD: Risk reversal pauses two-day downtrend despite Brexit jitters
One-month risk reversal (RR) of GBP/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, snaps a two-day downtrend by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. In doing so, the RR prints 0.0000 level, following the -0.042 and -0.050 numbers. Although the options market data suggests that the GBP/USD sellers have stepped back, concerns over Brexit, recently fueled by comments from an Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, challenge the pair buyers.
Gold looking to extend its rally beyond September high
Gold approached September high, hitting $1,830.36 a troy ounce with Wall Street opening, holding on to modest intraday gains. The American dollar started the day with a tepid tone but recovered its poise as the US session developed.
VeChain price breakout towards $0.25 has just begun
VeChain price crushed expectations during the Monday trading session, exploding higher with an incredible 13% gain. However, the spike yesterday created a somewhat extended move, indicating a likely pullback or consolidation phase.
Brexit angst is heating-up: GBP traders be warned
The start of the week came with renewed fears of a Brexit showdown as the Uk threatened to trigger emergency unilateral provisions in the Brexit divorce deal known as Article 16.