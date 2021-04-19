The Nikkei 225 should be in focus near term as the Japanese market is setting up a symmetrical triangle. With the big moves in the JPY overnight with USD/JPY back below the 108.35 support and Some of the other JPY crosses pressured, perhaps a move below the 28,800 may accelerate some JPY gains. The market was pretty biased short JPY a couple weeks back and perhaps some of those trades continue to unwind on a break lower out of the triangle in the Nikkei 225. Also, note the very divergent RSI on the daily charts as well.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.2047, holding on to early gains. The greenback was sold-off mainly in the London session, unable to recover despite bouncing yields.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat
GBP/USD is on the rise, surging toward 1.40 as the greenback is on the back foot, despite an advance in Treausry yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
Gold: Top-side failures puts focus back to the $1,750's
The daily chart has seen a bullish close, and there is room to go on the upside yet. With that being said, the prior highs looking left have a confluence with a 50% mean reversion of the last few sessions of bullish closes.
DOGE base targets at least 30% upside
Dogecoin price declined almost 50% from the April 16 high to the April 17 low, reminding speculators that DOGE did have two sides. Since the price low, the altcoin rallied close to the all-time high at $0.4532 by April 19.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. However, while the Frankfurt-based institution announced it would bring forward some of its support in its March meeting, the view could be significantly different this time.