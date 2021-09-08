The DOW hit all time highs last month and since then has been consolidating its gains. More importantly, the index broke the ascending trend line from the Covid lows back in June. However, the index didn't turn bearish at that point, we grinding higher and consolidated all summer. Today, the Index is parked on another ascending trend line since February 2021. Arguably it is this years "trend." We feel it is important to start monitoring for near term weakness especially as the RSI points lower as it has been divergent since the spring.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears attack key EMA confluence near 1.1800, ECB eyed
EUR/USD remains pressured near one-week low after three consecutive daily falls. EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1820, following a three-day downtrend, amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. ECB is a surprise factor but double-top challenges the bulls.
GBP/USD offered around 1.3760 on prevalent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure and hovers around 1.3760. Comments from BOE’s Governor Bailey helped the pair bounce from intraday lows in the 1.3720 price zone.
Gold losing its shine to the mighty US dollar, but bulls are pawing
Markets have soured on the eve of the next major central bank meeting this week. Due to the highest readings of inflation for almost a decade, the ECB is expected to start to taper its asset purchases and markets are bracing for such an announcement.
Bitcoin bulls need $48,000 to survive while BTC bears need $44,500 to gain control
Bitcoin price action finds near-term support, but the bias remains mixed. BTC is between two key zones that will dictate the future trend. Primary resistance and support are located nearby BTC price.
Another record in job openings signals labor demand is not the problem
Job openings climbed to a fresh record high of 10.93 million at the end of July. While the rise in COVID cases since then has taken some wind out of the labor market's sails, more recent indicators of hiring plans suggest labor demand has held up well in the face of Delta.