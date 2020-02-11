-
Powell praises the achievements of the US economy.
-
The impact of the corona virus in China will be felt globally.
-
Says that current US rate policy will likely remain appropriate.
In a comparatively low-key appearance before Congress Chairman Powell praised the success of the US economy, said that it was too early to know the economic effects of the corona virus and responded to many questions on the more recondite aspects of Federal Reserve policy and regulation.
Mr. Powell was in front of the House Financial Services Committee for three hours in his semiannual annual monetary policy testimony. He will present to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee tomorrow at 10:00 am EST.
In fielding questions from the Representatives Mr. Powell noted that “We find the US economy in a very good place…wages [are] moving up most at the bottom end of the wage scale…it’s great to see.” “We have learned that unemployment can be lower than many had thought without increasing inflation.”
Mr. Powell said he did not think that markets are at risk of recession. “There is no reason why the expansion can’t continue. There is nothing about this expansion that is unstable or unstainable.”
Trade concerns, in the Fed’s view, have diminished. “The signing and implementation of the USMCA agreement will be a positive for the economy, in that it removes some uncertainty on trade.” The Chairman has in the past observed that the US-China trade pact has reduced tensions between the nations.
The impact of the corona virus in China on the Chinese economy and by default in the US came in for numerous queries and responses.
“We will be watching this carefully. What will be the effects on the US economy? …Will they be material?” He noted, “We have to resist the temptation to speculate on this.” The impact on the US economy would have to be “persistent” for the Fed to consider a policy change. It is “very likely” that there will be some spillover on the US economy but China’s Asian neighbors and major trading partners in Europe have greater risks.
”The People Bank of China has done a number of things to support economic activity and I think you can expect the Chinese government to do a lot of things to support economic activity.” Powell said that he has confidence in Beijing’s response to the virus.
Federal Reserve policy has been on hold since the October 31 FOMC meeting after cutting the Fed funds rate 0.25% then and at the two previous meeting. The bank’s economic and rate projections in December do not envision any change in the 1.5%-1.75% fed funds through the end of this year.
Fed Funds Rate
The current stance of monetary policy will likely remains appropriate,” he said echoing the most recent FOMC statement.
Mr. Powell remarked that the global decline in rates has reduced the central bank’s ability to effect the economy. “The current low interest rate environment also means that it would be important for fiscal policy to help support the economy if it weakens.”
“Putting the federal budget on a sustainable path when the economy is strong would help ensure that policymakers have the space to use fiscal policy to assist in stabilizing the economy during a downturn."
The turmoil in the overnight funding last fall, the so-called repo-market and whether it indicated that something fundamental was wrong with the financial system was addressed. Mr. Powell said that the Fed had discovered that the size of its balance sheet needed to ensure smooth functioning was larger than it had estimated. But “The repo-market spike...doesn't appear to be a symptom of deeper financial problems.”
Several Representatives asked the Chairman about the Fed’s supervisory role for the American banking system questioning whether the financial stress tests supervised by the bank were adequate. The Chairman assured the chamber that they were both sufficient and carefully conducted.
Other topics raised were the potential for a financial transactions tax, the use of Libor as a bench rate for the US financial system and the rise in outstanding consumer credit.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from fresh 2020 lows amid Powell and Lagarde's testimony
EUR/USD has bounced from four-month lows below 1.09 as Fed Chair Powell prepared remarks stated that current policy is appropriate. The ECB's Lagarde is has called on governments to do more.
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2950 after UK GDP, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2950 after UK yearly GDP beat expectations with 1.1%. Fed Chair Powell conveyed a balanced message and BOE Governor Carney is set to speak shortly.
Bitcoin jumps over $100 in a matter of seconds - Taking out 10K
Bitcoin has jumped over $100 in a matter of seconds on the Coinbase exchange amid no real fundamental drivers or catalysts.
Gold drops to fresh five-day lows near $1,560 amid risk rally
The XAU/USD pair lost its traction in the second half of the day and touched its lowest level in five days at $1,562.40 as the upbeat market mood caused the precious metal to lose interest.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.