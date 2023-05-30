The holiday shortened trading week starts tense but on an optimistic note as US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally reached an agreement to raise the debt ceiling. The deal must get approval in a congressional vote on Wednesday.
Presently, it feels like investors are confident that the US debt ceiling will be raised. The kneejerk reaction to a debt ceiling deal will be positive but gains could remain short-lived.
The latest economic data suggested last Friday that US inflation didn’t ease as much as analysts expected in April.
The data boosted odds that the Fed would opt for one last hike at next month’s policy meeting. Activity on Fed funds futures now assesses more chance for a 25bp hike in June, than a no hike.
Prospects of lower market liquidity amid the end of the US debt ceiling crisis, and hawkish Fed expectations are both reasons to turn bearish on stocks.
But the S&P500 closed last week above the 4200 level, while Nasdaq 100 jumped more than 2.50% and hit the highest levels since April 2022 though the US 2-yer yield rose for the 12th straight session.
Rising US yields continue giving a decent support to the US dollar, the USDJPY consolidates above the 140 mark, as the EURUSD tests 1.07 to the downside.
Gold is down to the 100-DMA, while oil pushes higher on poor conviction into June 3-4 OPEC meeting.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0700 on firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.0700, trimming losses in the European session. The pair is weighed down by broad US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD regains 1.2350 amid cautious optimism
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2350 in the European trading hours. Investors remain cautiously optimistic amid renewed worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike, helping the US Dollar stay afloat.
Gold price rebounds toward $1,950 ahead of US data
Gold price is staging a decent comeback toward $1,950 in Europe. The precious metal has snapped ts downside momentum amid a sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields, which is capping the upside in the US Dollar ahead of the US Consumer Confidence data.
XRP likely set for price rally as network activity heats up
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP registered an increase in address activity on Monday, when more than 490,000 addresses interacted on the network, signaling an impending price rally.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Confidence remains down, but DXY aims up Premium
Consumer confidence in the United States has come under the spotlight in 2022, as soaring inflation in the aftermath of the coronavirus-related lockdowns carved Americans’ earnings.