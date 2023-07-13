Another day, another soft US inflation print. This was the big story on Thursday. After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft CPI data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD closes Thursday above 0.6850 amid USD weakness
AUD/USD closed Thursday near 0.6890, recording a 1.47% gain. The Aussie held gains despite weak Import and Exports Chinese data reported during the Asian session. USD faced severe selling pressure following soft PPI figures.
EUR/USD prods 16-month high past 1.1200 on broad US Dollar weakness, EU/US data eyed
EUR/USD bulls take a breather at the highest levels in 16 months, bracing for the biggest weekly gain since November 2022, as it makes rounds to 1.1225-30 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The Euro pair cheers the broad-based US Dollar weakness.
Gold: XAU/USD turns unattractive as risk appetite persists Premium
Gold prices consolidated gains on Thursday, with XAU/USD now trading at $1,958 a troy ounce. Financial markets remain optimistic following more signs of easing United States (US) inflation.
Ripple price races to $1.0, records the largest crypto asset hourly volume as chatter to list XRP intensify
Ripple price is on course north, recording a 70% increase in 24 hours as traders buy the news of XRP not being a security. Accordingly, the remittance token has recorded the largest cryptocurrency asset hourly volume, breaching the 2 billion mark.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
Another day, another soft US inflation print. This was the big story on Thursday. After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft CPI data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.