On the daily chart, the CAD/JPY pair continues to move slightly upward along with the 50-day moving average. The confluence of the moving average, the Kumo cloud and the triangle's support line have formed a strong support zone. And these long lower shadows demonstrate that buyers have vigorously defended this area. Considering the position of Kijun-Sen and Tenken-Sen, combined with the thin Kumo future after a bearish Kumo twist, indicates that the pair may not be ready for instant traction. If Tenken-Sen crosses Kijun-Sen upwards, it will signal an increase in buying forces, and positive fluctuations can be expected.
Moreover, the momentum indicators display a relative market balance, which means buyers are not strong enough to push prices higher quickly. The RSI is in the neutral zone, and the momentum is oscillating sideways, just below the 100 level. And the MACD bars, which are about the same height as the flattening signal line, indicate the relative parity of market forces after selling pressure diminished.
Short-term view
As we can see on the 4-hour chart, the 90.90 price ceiling is breaking with the influx of yen sellers. Should the price remain above this level, the next obstacle that could restrict the upward movement will be located at the level of 91,176. Once buyers overcome this roadblock, they will have to surpass the 91,424 mark before reaching the upper edge of the triangle. Otherwise, as the selling forces intensify, the Kumo cloud could attract buyers' attention as a potential support area. If this level is violated, the 90.380 price floor is expected to provide support. In the event of further declines, 90.126 may serve as the next support level.
Momentum oscillators suggest that the negative pressure is fading, but buyers are not yet strong enough to take the lead. The RSI is in the neutral zone around the 50-baseline, and momentum has moved up from its previous bottom but is still scouring the selling area. Additionally, the MACD bars are also below the zero level and the signal line, which does not support the bullish trend.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs following “dovish” FOMC minutes approaching 1.1400
The shared currency advances 0.15% in the day. Geopolitical jitters appeared to be “ignored” by EUR/USD traders, which boosted the EUR. Technicaly, EUR is neutral, but subject to up or down breaks, as it remains trapped between the 50 and the 100-DMA.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Altcoins AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap witnessed a massive spike in adoption and on-chain activity in Q4 2022. Analysts at Messari Crypto have noted the rising activity and users on AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap networks.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.