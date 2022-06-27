CAD/JPY technical analysis
-
Buying the dips.
-
Bullish trend.
-
M H5 is the next target.
-
MA angle is sharp.
MEGATREND MAs: Bullish
Daily CAD/JPY
1. Point 1.
2. Point 2.
3. Point 3.
4. Target zone.
The CAD/JPY is undergoing a strong trend. The trend is bullish and I expect the market to push further up. At this point MEGATREND is showing a good potential for continuation of a long trend with new entries shown in the chart. Additionally, the Bank of Japan presented the summary of the June meeting, not adding a real lot to what we already knew from this unchanged policy meeting. Board members did express concern about a sharply falling yen though. But they still do nothing about it and we see that there is no intervention in the open market yet. There is no strong data for the JPY this week but we will see mr.Powell speaking in the next few days so it might add also to Yen volatility. Equities will also move along with the Yen.
This analysis is a part of the Megatrend trading course. I have 2 long positions that I will maintain. The intraday target is 105.67 while the intraweek target is 106.05. There is no swing target yet as first we need to see M H5 taken away and only then we will see the continuation of a trade as a swing position.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.0600 as USD wilts amid risk rebound
EUR/USD is trading back above 1.0550, resuming its recovery towards 1.0600 in the European session this Wednesday. The US dollar is falling as the risk rebound extends, despite looming recession fears. ECB Forum, US Durable Goods and Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2300 amid weaker USD, Brexit news
GBP/USD is extending the advance above 1.2300 in European trading, The risk-on mood dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal while the UK presses on with changes to the Brexit deal despite EU opposition. Key US data awaited.
Gold holds steady near daily peak near $1,840 area, just below 200-DMA
Gold attracted some dip-buying after filling the weekly bullish gap and climbed to a fresh daily high during the early part of the European session. The XAUUSD was last seen trading around the $1,840 region.
What’s next after cryptos meet stiff resistance
Bitcoin price has shown incredible resilience after its massive crash in the second week of June. Since then BTC has produced considerable gains over the past week and the start of a new week brings the promise of even higher returns.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!