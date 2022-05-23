CAD/JPY technical analysis
● Multiple Pinbars.
● The price is bearish.
● Lower highs.
● W L4 possible target.
Megatrend mas: Bearish.
H4 chart CAD/JPY
1. Left shoulder.
2. Head.
3. Right shoulder.
4. Target.
The CAD/JPY is showing pinbar rejections off the W H3 resistance. The earthquake in Japan and China lockdown loosening policy turned Yen weak overnight. However as the price is still bearish we should see a move down. Megatrend MAs are bearish. Multiple pinbars confirm sellers. The entry in the zone 99.85-100.00 has been made. Possible targets are 99.30 followed by 99.02 and 98.46 as the final target.
