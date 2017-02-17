Cable Under Pressure In Symmetrical Triangle

Since Cable failed to break on the higher side, #gbpusd is trading in a range between 1.2350-1.2680. in between this range on intraday charts cable now formed a symmetrical triangle and it seems that pressure towards downside is increased. A break below support @ 1.2380-90 area can add further pressure to take the $GBPUSD down towards 1.2250. while the resistance remains strong at 1.2500-20 area.