Despite the post-pandemic hangover intensifying for some parts of the economy, stocks are off session lows as the bull continues bucking the bears with nascent signs of an economic landing of some type other than hard supported by steady-state activity data, lower inflation expectations, and hopes for a dovish Fed turn keep investors hopes alive.
While not without some uneven price action, the new year has brought a broadly positive tone across the markets.
Recent market sponsors have been very broad-based. Furthermore, the tax loss selling that dominated December (mainly in US mega-cap tech) is behind us.
Once we chop through the cudgel of earnings reports, one can reasonably expect the buyback tailwind to resume in force come February. Then it becomes a question of what retail will do with their equity risk.
Still, the opportunity set in non-US markets continues to look more attractive. And while China remains the faster horse in the race, still after a run of resilient activity data, lower gas prices, easier financial conditions and earlier China reopening, investors should take note of the solid non-recessionary vibes emanating from Europe.
However, all roads lead to Friday when we get a new PCE inflation report -- a key indicator for Fed funds policy and still the essential factor for the risk market despite the recent pivot to growth.
GOLD MARKETS
Every day continues to be a good day to buy gold.
EM official institutions continue to back up the truck in what is expected to be a solid year of the rabbit for gold, helped by the turn in the dollar amid a less threatening interest-rate climate. Indeed, China's first gold purchases in three years give market bulls a reason to be optimistic about the price outlook in 2023 after recent setbacks. After all, central banks are one of the most reliable indicators signalling the start of a bull market.
FOREX MARKETS
Euro is trading stronger as traders extrapolate an even more hawkish ECB after Australia's surprising inflation shocker sent price pressure reverberation through the FX ecosystem, especially to those countries still in the thrall of high consumer price concerns. A strong currency makes imported goods less expensive; hence the hawkish ECB take. That will help some of the EU zone inflation concerns.
OIL MARKETS
Although relatively unchanged, oil is still holding the $86 handle as people are still flying with jet-maker BA highlighting plans to increase production.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD storms are brewing for the final days of the week, 0.7120/50 eyed before critical US data
The Australian Dollar rose to a fresh five-month high at 0.7122 against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, following the release of Australian inflation data that cemented the case for further tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
EUR/USD stays above 1.0900 ahead of US GDP during ECB blackout
The pair bulls are in command near the nine-month high, despite recently taking a breather around 1.0915, as the major pair traders await the first readings of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Gold eyes $1,950 as US Dollar Index cracks, US Q4 GDP eyed
Gold price is aiming to test the $1,950.00 resistance for the first time in the past nine months as the US Dollar Index has faced immense pressure. The precious metal displayed a vertical rally after dropping to near $1,920.00 amid rising hopes that the Fed has no other option than to announce a smaller interest rate hike ahead.
Dogecoin bears flex the largest red day this year
Dogecoin price is showing substantial evidence to suggest a market decline is on the way. Investors should be aware DOGE’s downside potential going into the final days of the month.
Inflation outlook set to keep rates picture uncertain
While we’ve probably seen peak inflation there is a risk that markets are being too optimistic about falling inflation. As things stand, we’re already seeing the fall in US inflation sparking the idea of disinflation by the end of this year, with markets already pricing in the prospect of rate cuts by year end.