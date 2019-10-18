GBP pushed to a fresh 5-month high of $1.2990 after news of an agreement on renegotiating the Brexit deal between the UK and the EU. Now the deal will be voted upon by the British Parliaments in a special session on Saturday, requiring the backing of 320 MPs to pass. The looming danger of defeat from ongoing DUP opposition is the major source of risk to GBP trades. We are also watching crucial technical dynamics in US equity indices vis-a-vis some of their sectors. The DAX3- trade was stopped out early Thursday and 2 new Premium trades were issued on Thursday evening.
The new deal differs from Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement via more alignment between the EU single market and Northern Ireland. The latter will remain an entry point into the EU's customs zone and products entering Northern Ireland will not be charged as long as they are not deemed risky to leave the border.
Fighting for 320
Considering the DUP's opposition, in order to obtain the minimum 320 votes in Parliament for the deal to be passed on Saturday, Boris Johnson must win as much as support as he can from the 287 Conservative MPs, as well as the 23 former Tory MPs) most of whom were dismissed from the Party after they rebelled against his decision to prorogue parliament). The key question is will enough Labour MPs vote for the deal to reach the total 320. One crucial issue is the “constituency factor”, which could force undecided Labour MPs to vote alongside their predominantly Brexiter constituency.
EUR/USD: Bearish lower highs setup invalidated
EUR/USD closed well above Sept. 13's high of 1.1110 on Thursday, invalidating the bearish lower highs setup. EUR charted multiple lower highs and lower lows in the 3 mos to Oct. 1. The pair has violated a bearish lower highs setup.
GBP/USD: 200-day SMA is the level to beat for bears, 1.3000 lures bulls
With the prices successfully trading beyond 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September declines, GBP/USD traders are less worried about the latest pullback to 1.2870 by the press time of Friday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY: Bulls in the driver's seat looking to the 200-DMA
USD/JPY is currently trading in the 108.60s in a tight spot and touch away from the 200-day moving average as risk appetite kicks in again. Overnight, USD/JPY made a three-month high at 108.94 before slipping to 108.60.
GBP Pops then Drops on Brexit Deal as Traders Await Parliament Approval
The UK finally convinced the EU to endorse their Brexit withdrawal agreement. When the announcement was made early this morning, sterling jumped more than 170 pips in a matter of minutes.
Gold: 200-bar SMA, six-week-old trendline exert downside pressure
Despite trading in a small range, Gold’s upside has fewer odds due to the key resistances standing untouched while the quote seesaws near $1,492 during early Friday.