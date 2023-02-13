On Monday, a Brent barrel is declining to 85.50 USD. At the end of last week, crude oil prices grew by almost 2%. This was the market reaction to the decision of the Russian Federation to cut down on oil mining by 0.5 million barrel a day starting March 2023. Decreased production volumes might balance out the supply/demand ratio and will let suppliers wait for the recovery of the Chinese economy without extra emotions.
At the same time, the growth of the USD holds back too obvious growth of oil prices. Drilling activity in the US has increased. According to Baker Hughes, over a week the number of oil drilling rigs grew by 10 facilities to 609 drilling rigs.
On H4, a wave of growth to 87.60 is continuing. After this level is reached, a correction to the low of 83.30 should become possible, followed by growth to 92.10. The goal is local. Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the MACD. Its signal line is headed strictly upwards to new highs.
On H1, Brent keeps developing the fifth structure of growth to 87.60. After this level is reached, a decline to 82.54 should follow (a test from above), and next – growth to 88.00. Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Stochastic oscillator. Its signal line is under 20, getting ready to start growing. It should reach 50, break through it and even reach 80.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to fresh daily highs above 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and advanced to a fresh daily high above 1.0700 in the American session on Monday. The rebound witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes following a quiet opening seems to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD gathers recovery momentum, climbs toward 1.2150
GBP/USD has extended its daily rebound in the American session toward 1.2150. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be causing the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and fueling the pair's upside ahead of Tuesday's key macroeconomic data releases.
Gold returns below $1,860 following earlier rebound
Gold price has turned south and dropped below $1,860 after having advanced toward $1,870 in the early European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 3.7% following last week's rebound, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its recovery momentum.
Here's why crypto markets will not feel the love on Valentine's day
Last week was relatively calm but favored the bears nonetheless. Things are going to change for Valentine’s week as investors mark their calendars with a red heart which coincides with the US CPI announcement.
Netflix could react poorly this week to #CancelNetflix hashtag, inflation reading
Netflix is doing better in Monday's premarket after last week's washout, but new storm clouds are emerging on social media where the #CancelNetflix hashtag is once again gaining ground.