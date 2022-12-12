The crude oil market keeps trying to stabilise but fails. Brent barrel started this week by an attempt to reach 76.55 USD.
On the whole, the probability of an equally fast decline looks limited. Nonetheless, investors may react negatively to the oil demand forecasts presented by OPEC and the IEA. However, market participants can use the fact that the Keystone Pipeline that delivers crude oil from Canada to the US is still laying idle.
According to Baker Hughes, the number of active drills in the US has dropped by 2 over a week, reaching 625 units.
On H4, Brent has reached the local goal of the wave of decline at 75.33. Today the market is forming a structure of a wave of growth to 89.40. A link of correction to 82.30 is expected, followed by growth to 101.00. Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the MACD: its signal line is headed strictly upwards to zero. A breakaway and further growth to new highs should follow.
On H1, Brent has formed the first impulse of growth to 77.00. A link of correction to 76.06 is not excluded. Then a new structure of growth is expected to develop to 78.78. Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Stochastic oscillator. Its signal line is under 80, headed strictly down to 50. A bounce off it and growth back to 80 are expected.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
