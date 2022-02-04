At the moment, the fundamentals have been good for Brent Crude near term. OPEC+ has been struggling to increase supply levels, there has been a series of low inventory reports, oil demand is expected to increase as COVID restrictions are expected to lift this year. All these factors are supporting oil in the near term. However, if inflation concerns fade then we could expect oil to fall in the medium term, so the outlook is not without risk.
Let’s look at the Brent Crude seasonality using the Seasonal screener function which automatically generates a list of the most promising investment opportunities. Firstly, choose commodities as your market. Then, set your limits from Feb 02 for the past 15 years, and the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from 61 to 90 days. And as an optional last step, you could also select the filter that will screen your results and remove all patterns with lower rates of winning trades.
We can see that over the last 15 years, Brent Crude has risen 11 times. So, this way we can recognize some strong seasonal patterns to investigate.
Major trade risks
-
Any large falls in inflation should cause oil to fall.
-
Any specific news about oil supply levels can also impact this outlook.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1450 during the European session on Friday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 3% in December but this print doesn't seem to be hurting the euro. Investors await the US January jobs report.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3550. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January Nonfarm Payrolls data later in the day.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3550. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January Nonfarm Payrolls data later in the day.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap.