Ending our week, let's delve into the technical intricacies of USDCHF, a forex pair that's recently exhibited notable bullish momentum. For traders who've been tracking its movement closely, the recent developments come as a culmination of underlying shifts that have been brewing for a while.
Historically, the pair had been ensnared in a downtrend, easily visualized through a distinct purple line that mapped its descent. However, the winds started to change direction in the previous week. The downtrend line, which had served as a constraining factor for the pair's upward ambitions, was decisively breached. This alone might have been a notable development, but what transpired next further underlined the pair's changing fortunes.
The USDCHF confronted a crucial horizontal resistance, pegged at 0.881. This resistance, marked in a conspicuous yellow on most charts, has historically posed a significant barrier. Yet, yesterday, the currency pair managed not just to approach it but to decisively break through, setting fresh monthly highs in the process.
This successful surmounting of the yellow resistance wasn't just a technical achievement; it fundamentally altered the sentiment surrounding USDCHF. The bullish momentum, which had been hinting at its presence, was now fully realized, cementing a buy signal for traders.
However, as with all trading scenarios, it's crucial to maintain a level of caution. For this bullish sentiment to remain intact, the pair needs to sustain its position above yesterday's lows. Why? Because any reversal that sees the price dip below this level would suggest a potential false breakout. Such a move would not only erode the bullish optimism but would also constitute a clear sell signal.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.0800 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD staged a rebound in the European session and stabilized near 1.0800. The modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair find a foothold. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600, all eyes on Powell's speech
GBP/USD recovered above 1.2600 from the multi-month low it set at 1.2560 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold stays below $1,920 as focus shifts to Powell
Gold price gained traction and climbed above $1,915 after retreating toward $1,910 in the European morning. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways above 4.2% ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech, making it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
"We're not in Kansas anymore" – this phrase from The Wizard of Oz reverberates across markets, which fear hawkish comments from the world's most powerful central banker.