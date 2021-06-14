The FTSE 100’s 30-point bounce today is at odds with a more-muted session on Wall Street.
European markets have held their ground while Wall Street continues to struggle, picking up a theme from last Friday. No doubt the early signs of pre-FOMC hesitancy detected on Friday will only get stronger now that the decision and press conference are just over 48 hours away. In one sense, barring something radical, the outlook is quite tough either way for US stocks. No change and Wall Street will be left waiting for the next earnings season to start, but if the Fed talks about an earlier tapering then thin summer markets might be ripe for a bigger pullback. The inflation story gets another boost tomorrow with PPI readings, so that might help provide some distraction while investors wait for Jerome Powell, but stock markets overall continue to look in vain for a catalyst to resume their upward move. Early gains today were sold, suggesting that a broad atmosphere of caution continues to hang over equities.
Oil’s resilience in the face of warming US-Iran relations suggests that the supply dynamic continues to play second-fiddle to the expectation that demand will keep building into the second half of the year. Growth forecasts have remained stable, and traffic levels continue their recovery to, or in some cases above, pre-Covid levels. And while inflation concerns bother some, stripping out energy and food in core CPI means that so far the rise does not appear to be perturbing monetary and fiscal policymakers.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
