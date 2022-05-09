USDINR 77.35 ▲ 0.30%.
EUR/USD 1.0511 ▼ 0.38%.
GBP/USD 1.2286 ▼ 0.41%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.454 ▲ 0.04%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield 3.139 ▲ 0.47%.
ADXY 103.19 ▼ 0.35%.
Brent Oil 112.64 ▲ 0.22%.
Gold 1,875.51 ▼ 0.39%.
NIFTY 50 16,227.25 ▼ 1.12%.
Global developments
US April headline NFP came in at 428k against expectations of 391k. Other aspects of the jobs report were however not that encouraging. The unemployment rate came in higher than expected at 3.6% (exp 3.5%). Labor force participation declined. Wage growth too came in lower than expected. Labor market strength could be turning a corner. Higher interest rates and a stronger dollar would start hurting fresh hiring.
There seems to be concern among ECB members regarding Euro's recent weakness. A weak Euro further exacerbates inflationary pressures. We have been seeing some verbal intervention. One member said the deposit rate which currently stands at -0.5% could be in positive territory by early 2023.
Price action across assets
US yields continued to climb with the yield on 10y rising to 3.13%. The Dollar has been trading strong. Intermittent short-covering bounces in Euro and Sterling have been short-lived. US equities extended their fall on Friday with Nasdaq dropping another 1.4%. Nasdaq is down more than 23% YTD. Brent continues to remain elevated at USD 112 per barrel.
US April payrolls rise more than expected, wage rises cool.
Domestic developments
USD/INR
The Rupee weakened as a stronger Dollar and higher crude prices weighed. Stops were triggered on the break of 76.75, causing the Rupee to weaken to almost a new all-time low against the Dollar.
Bonds and rates
The Gsec auction went through smoothly. There was no devolvement. However, despite the successful auction, there was a late sell-off with the yield on benchmark 10y ending 5bps higher at 7.45%. FPIs are merely utilizing 29.5% of their available limit in Government securities.
Equities
Nifty ended 1.6% lower on Friday. After RBI's surprise policy tightening, it has been the fragile global risk sentiment that has been weighing on Domestic equities. FPI sell-off continues unabated. FPIs have pulled out a net ~USD 22.5bn in the last eight months.
Strategy
Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.50. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–78.00 and the 6M range is 74.50–78.50.
GST receipts may be around Rs 1.5 trillion in May.
FX outlook of the day
USD/INR (Spot: 77.10)
The Rupee weakened as a stronger Dollar and higher crude prices weighed. Stops were triggered on the break of 76.75, causing the Rupee to weaken to almost a new all-time low against the Dollar. US yields continued to climb with the yield on 10y rising to 3.13%. US April headline NFP came in at 428k against expectations of 391k. Labor market strength could be turning a corner. Higher interest rates and a stronger dollar would start hurting fresh hiring. The Dollar has been trading strong globally which is expected to keep the Indian rupee under pressure along with elevated crude oil prices. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bullish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 76.95-77.50.
EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0509)
The EURUSD pair has tumbled below 1.0520 and is likely to test the psychological support at 1.0500. The asset is scaling continuously lower right after the open bid on Monday. Euro bulls are likely to remain volatile this week ahead of the speech from European Central Bank’s Christine Lagarde, which is due on Wednesday. The speech from ECB’s Lagarde will provide insights on the likely monetary policy action by the ECB in June. It is worth noting that the ECB left its interest rates unchanged in its last interest rate decision announcement. The ECB dictated that policy rates will remain unchanged till the end of its bond-buying program, which is expected in the third quarter. Therefore, investors should not brace for a rate hike by the ECB before the end of this year. Also, the fears of stagflation in the eurozone after the Ukraine crisis have eroded the chances of hawkish tone adaptation by the ECB. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.0470-1.0550.
GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2293)
The GBPUSD pair is oscillating in a narrow range as renewed recession fears after the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of England have side-lined investors. The announcement of the monetary policy by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey unveiled a rate hike by 25 basis points with a majority of 6-3. Apart from the rate hike decision, the BoE dictated that inflation will persist for a longer period and it may reach up to 10% by 2024. The households are facing the strong headwinds of higher energy bills and food prices, which are already impacting their real income. And, lower job additions with higher personal expenses are fueling the signs of recession. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.2250-1.2340.
USD/JPY (Spot: 130.87)
The USDJPY pair has failed to deliver any major movement despite the Bank of Japan releasing its monetary policy minutes. The minutes belonged to the monetary policy announced by the BoJ in April last week. The decision came in line with the forecast of -0.1%. The BOJ policymakers adopted a ‘neutral’ stance on the policy rates as the institution is committed to releasing more stimulus packages to spurt the aggregate demand in the economy. The Japanese economy has yet not reached its pre-pandemic growth levels. Also, the inflation rate is very much low in the economy which seeks attention despite a recent rise in energy bills and food prices for the households. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bullish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 130.50- 131.20.
Centre ups scrutiny of borrowings by states.
Economic calendar
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0500 after disappointing EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory but holds slightly above the key 1.0500 handle. The data from the euro area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence Index slumped to -22.6 in May, missing the market expectation of -20.8. Markets remain risk-averse to start the week, putting additional weight on the euro.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2250 amid firmer USD, Brexit back in focus
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2250 amid broad risk-aversion-led unabated US dollar demand. Stringent China’s covid restrictions, G7 sanctions on Russia and Brexit woes add to the risk-off mood. Sinn Fein’s victory in the NI election re-ignites Brexit fears, UK’s Truss threatens to suspend the Brexit deal.
Gold extends losses towards $1,850 as USD rises with yields
Gold Price gets hammered amid ‘sell everything’ mode amid risk-aversion. Flight to safety, US dollar dominate while Treasury yields keep rallying. XAU/USD remains poised to test the $1,850 barrier, awaits US inflation.
Crypto markets bleed as bears take control
Bitcoin price is in a fragile state after a breakdown of a critical support barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and many altcoins have already crashed a lot and could continue doing so if BTC does not recover quickly.
The Week Ahead: US CPI and PPI set to soften
The Fed's 50 bp rate hike is behind us. Another 50 bp hike is expected next month. The April employment report will do little to calm the anxiety about the "too tight" labor market. The decline in the participation rate was disappointing.