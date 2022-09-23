The Bank of Japan intervened to strengthen the Yen, the Federal Reserve statement affirmed bullish STIR markets pricing for the USD, the Swiss National Bank disappointed markets with a 75bps hike (vs 100bps expected), and the Bank of England delivered a more conservative 50bps hike. This was all in the space of 24 hours. Moreover, Russia escalated its mobilisation of troops for its offensive into Ukraine with the calling up of 300,000 reservists coupled with a thinly veiled threat of a nuclear response to the West. It is hard to imagine a more eventful week and both risks, as well as opportunities, abound in markets at these times.
Other key events from the past week
-
USD: Fed rate decision, Sep 21: The Fed hiked by 75 bps to 3.00-3.25% and Jerome Powell delivered a significant hawkish message expanding the terminal rate to 4.6% for 2023, up from 3.8% prior. However, is the USD at its peak now?
-
GBP: BoE rate decision, Sep 22: The Bank of England raised the base interest rate by 50bps this week, but that was lower than the 75bps some economists were expecting. Will the GBP keep tracking lower now or has all the bad news been priced in?
-
JPY: BoJ rate decision, Sep 22: The BoJ met and kept both rates unchanged and yield curve control. However, early on Thursday in the European session, the BoJ intervened in currency markets sending JPY pairs sharply lower.
Key events for the coming week
-
China: PMI relief? Sep 30: China’s stock market has been pressured due to China’s slowing economic outlook weighed down by the property crisis and China’s Covid Zero policy. Will positive PMIs be able to ease these concerns?
-
USD: Inflation in focus! Sep 30: After the very high inflation print on September 13 markets will be very sensitive to any signs that inflation is falling. Expect a big miss here to relieve some of the pressure on the Fed to hike rates so aggressively and potentially weaken the USD.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-decade low below 0.9800
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in two decades below 0.9750, pressured by broad dollar strength. Meanwhile, the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in private sector continued to contract in September.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1100 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level since 1985 below 1.1100 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 48.4 in September from 49.8 in August and the CBI Retail Sales Balance slumped to -20 from +37.
Gold drops to lowest level since April 2020 below $1,650
Gold plunged to its weakest level since April 2020 below $1,650 on Friday amid relentless dollar strength. Ahead of the US PMI data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 3.77%, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).