Natural gas prices tanked more than 10% after Russia offered to increase gas supply for the winter months, but the offer doesn’t come for free: Russia wants permission on the controversial Nord Stream 2.

US crude is down along with lower nat gas prices, but gold remains unreactive to inflation fears.

In equities, US indices rebounded on strong ADP report and progress on US debt ceiling talk. No one expects the US to default in a week, investors rather have their eyes set on Friday’s NFP figures.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin surges past the $55K mark and we start hearing ‘buy the dip’ echoing across the markets; is it time to buy the dip?