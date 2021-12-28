The Japanese yen was little changed on Tuesday as investors reflected on the latest employment numbers from the country. According to the statistics agency, the country’s unemployment rate rose slightly from 2.7% in October to 2.8% in November. This increase was worse than the median estimate of 2.7%. In the same period, the jobs to applications ratio remained intact at 1.15. Additional data showed that industrial production rose from 1.8% in October to 7.2% in November. The BOJ core CPI rose modestly to 0.8%. While the country’s economy is doing modestly well, the ongoing pace of low inflation is a challenge for the Bank of Japan.
European equities and American futures continued their bullish trend as investors cheered the strength of the American economy. This happened after a report by Mastercard showed that the country’s holiday sales rose to a record high this year. They rose by 8.5%, with e-commerce sales growing at a record 11%. Stocks also rose after the CDC reduced the quarantine and isolation time to 5 days of asymptomatic Americans who catch the virus. The agency said that there was more evidence that people with the virus are more infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop. In the US, Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures rose by more than 0.25% while in Europe, the DAX and CAC 40 indices rose by 0.50%.
Cryptocurrency prices pulled back sharply after having a strong rally during the Christmas holiday. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, fell by more than 3% and moved below the key support at 50,000. This decline led to a harsh reversal of other cryptocurrencies like Ether, Solana, LUNA, Cardano, and XRP. All of these coins declined by more than 3%, while the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies declined to $2.4 trillion. Still, most coins have more than doubled this year and outperformed key assets.
USD/JPY
The USDJPY pair has been in a bullish trend in the past few days. The pair managed to move above the upper side of the ascending channel that is shown in red. It also rose above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slightly below the neutral level. It has also formed a break and retest pattern by testing the upper side of the rising channel. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the coming days.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair has been in a narrow range in the past few days. It has moved sideways since Friday. On the four-hour chart, the pair is slightly below the upper resistance level at 1.1342. It is also hovering at the same level as the 25-day moving average. Also, it has formed an ascending triangle pattern while the Average True Range (ATR) has slumped. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range during the American session.
USD/CAD
The USDCAD pair tilted lower in thin trading. It is trading at 1.2790, which is slightly above Monday’s low of 1.2775. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved below the 25-day moving average, while its tick volume has slumped. It has also formed a head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely have a bearish breakout in the near term.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1300 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD gained traction after dropping toward 1.1270 during the European trading hours and turned positive on the day above 1.1300. The dollar seems to have lost its strength but rising US T-bond yields could help the currency stay resilient against its major rivals in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD advances to mid-1.3400s following earlier decline
GBP/USD came within a touching distance of 1.3400 earlier in the day but managed to reverse its direction. With the greenback coming under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session, the pair is posting small gains around 1.3450.
Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the Asian session in a tight range above $1,800, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding in the positive territory on Wednesday, not allowing XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery
Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.
US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium
Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.