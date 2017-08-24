Bitcoin Analysis: Record highs likely on break above $4204

Bitcoin [BTC] found takers at $4011 on Wednesday and rose to a high of $4242 levels as miners switched from Bitcoin Cash [BCC] to Bitcoin. Wednesday’s positive price action adds credence to Tuesday’s sharp rally from the low of $3587 levels.

As per coinmarketcap.com, BTC has gained 1.46% in the last 24 hours. The currency was last seen trading around $4190 levels. Highest volume [up 6.86% in the last 24 hours] is seen on Poloniex exchange. The total market cap of the crypto currencies stands at $151.98 billion.

Technicals

4-hour chart

Over the last 24 hours, the dips below the 4-hr 50-MA have been short lived. Still, the possibility of a head and shoulders reversal pattern cannot be ruled out, especially if the failure at the descending trend line hurdle of $4204 levels is followed by a break below $3850 levels.

The neckline support of the head and shoulders pattern stands at $3458 levels, which is also the 38.2% Fib retracement of the rally from the July low to Aug high.

Record highs likely if resistance at $4204 is breached

Daily chart