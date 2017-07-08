Bitcoin Analysis: At record highs, but bearish money flow divergence noted

Bitcoin [BTC] climbed 16% over the weekend to a fresh life time high of $3360 levels as the initial interest in the newly created Bitcoin Cash [BCC] declined. The good news for the BTC doesn’t stop there. The market capitalization jumped above $50 billion for the first time.

As per coinmarketcap.com, BTC currently trades around $3230 levels; up 1.63% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum trades around $261.82 levels; up 2.77%. BCC, whose prices hit a low of $205 now trades around $253 levels. The total market capitalization of the crypto currencies stands at $113.70 billion. The BTC dominance rate is 47%.

Technicals - Sideways to bearish action likely in the short-term

Daily chart

Resistance - We are operating at record highs… uncharted territory.

$3360

$3812.96 [100% Fib extension level]

Support

$3058.30 [61.8% Fib extension level]

$2946 [July 21 high] - $2920 [June 6 high]

2900 [symmetrical triangle ceiling]

Observations

Symmetrical triangle breakout - Bullish continuation pattern

Bullish RSI is nearing overbought territory

Bearish money flow index divergence

View