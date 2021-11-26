Asia Market Update: Big equity losses seen in Asia, travel-sensitive assets drop amid focus on new COVID variant; Safe haven currencies rise, gov’t bond yields and oil drop.
General trend
- Commodity currencies decline on the lower oil and iron ore prices; ZAR drops over 1%; Gold FUTs rise.
- Equity markets have generally extended declines.
- US equity FUTs reversed gain, DOW FUTs lag; US markets to return from holiday.
- Nikkei has declined by over 2.8%; Stronger yen weighs on automakers, Softbank Group declines amid the DiDi news.
- Hang Seng has lost over 2%; Tencent drops amid continued regulatory concerns; Casino names drop after China/HK meeting on travel; Meituan is due to report results after the market close.
- Property indices decline in Shanghai and HK; Fantasia and Evergrande have been in focus.
- Shanghai Composite traded modestly lower during the morning session (-0.5%).
- Australian Energy, Financial and Resources indices lag; travel names also drop.
- WHO is due to meet on the new COVID variant.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened -0.1%.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Hawkesby: Affirms need to continue removing stimulus; sees risk inflation expectations could lift, inflation expectations will be key for the RBNZ.
- (NZ) RBNZ Gov Orr to speak at Bank of Canada conference on Nov 30th (Tuesday).
- (NZ) New Zealand Nov ANZ Consumer Confidence: 96.6 v 98.0 prior; M/M: -1.4% v -6.2% prior.
- (AU) Australia APRA Finalizes guidance on financial risks on climate change; No new regulations or requirements are being instituted.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.5B v A$1.5B indicated in 0.25% Nov 2025 bonds, Avg Yield: 1.3087%, bid-to-cover 2.46x.
- (AU) Australia Oct Retail Sales M/M: 4.9% v 2.2%e.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened -0.6%.
- (JP) Japan Nov Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.4%E; CPI (Ex-Fresh Food) Y/Y: 0.3% V 0.3%E (Fastest increase since July 2020).
- (JP) Young households in Japan to be given low-energy home subsidies; the subsidy is expected to total up to ¥1M - Japanese press.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida said to seek ~3.0% wage increase in the Spring wage talks [shunto talks]; notes it has been years since a Japanese PM has set a numerical target for wages - Japanese press.
- (JP) Japan to extend 5G investment tax deduction - Japanese press.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥12.8B v +¥465.3B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥47.1B v +¥164.9B prior.
- (JP) Moody's affirms Japan A1 sovereign rating, outlook stable.
- (JP) Japan Govt confirms it will convene extra parliament session on Dec 6th - Press.
Korea
-Kospi opened -0.2%.
- (KR) South Korea expected to announce additional quarantine steps on Nov 29th (Monday).
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened -1.0%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3936 v 6.3980 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): q33Sells CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY100B prior; Net inject CNY50B v Net inject CNY50B prior.
- (CN) China may set the 2022 special bond issuance quota at CNY3.2T v CNY3.65T y/y - Chinese press.
- (CN) China Economic Daily Commentary: Measures should be taken to secure grain supply, grain supplies expected to remain tight in the long-term.
- (CN) China Economic Information Daily Commentary: Digital yuan (CNY) trial should be expanded after the Winter Olympics.
- (HK) SCMP comments on Thursday's travel talks between HK and China officials: Hong Kong Chief Sec Lee Ka-chiu said HK has meet the basic requirements to reopen the border with mainland China but must tighten certain COVID controls before quarantine-free travel can resume.
- (CN) Japan and Vietnam to increase security cooperation in the South China Sea citing serious concerns - Press.
- China said to have asked DiDi [DIDI] to delist from US Exchanges citing security fears - Press.
- (CN) Beijing said to consider creating digital asset trading exchange - US financial press.
- (CN) Shanghai has cancelled certain flights due to coronavirus - Chinese media.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 3-month bills: avg yield 2.1027% v 2.1213% prior.
Other
- (MX) Mexico Central Bank (BANXICO) Nov Minutes: Rate hikes could make supply chain shocks worse; Must rule out prolonged, aggressive cycle.
- World Health Organization calls meeting of experts for later on Friday, Nov 26th to speak on whether to declare new coronavirus variant as a variant of concern.
North America
- US Markets closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
- (US) Adobe expects US Thanksgiving Day Total Online Spending at $5.1-5.4B.
Europe
- (EU) New COVID variant known as B.1.1.529 found in South Africa reportedly shows high number of mutations in spike - press.
- (UK) UK has suspended flights to 6 countries in Africa on new COVID variant - press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -2.8%, ASX 200 -1.7% , Hang Seng -2.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.7% ; Kospi -1.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -1%; Nasdaq100 -0.6%, Dax -2%; FTSE100 -1.8%.
- EUR 1.1227-1.1206 ; JPY 115.40-114.59 ; AUD 0.7199-0.7133 ;NZD 0.6861-0.6817.
- Gold +0.8% at $1,797/oz; Crude Oil -3% at $76.07/brl; Copper -0.8% at $4.4032/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1200 as yields drop on coronavirus woes, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD grinds higher during the most upbeat daily performance heading into Friday’s European session. The major currency pair seesaws around 1.1225, up 0.13% intraday, while cheering the downbeat yields despite covid woes in Europe.
GBP/USD refreshes yearly low around 1.3300 on coronavirus, Brexit woes
GBP/USD extends the five-day downtrend towards refreshing 2021 low near 1.3300 heading into Friday’s London open. The cable’s latest weakness could be linked to the broad market fears over the coronavirus variant and the Brexit woes.
Gold: New COVID-19 variant boosts the price, hawkish Fed to cap gains Premium
Gold ended slightly higher on Wednesday and snapped four days of the losing streak. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a headwind and capped the upside for the metal. Renewed COVID-19 jitters provided a goodish lift during the Asian session on Friday.
XRP price consolidates as Ripple bulls eye a 15% run-up
XRP price is hovering above the $1.01 support level, anticipating a potential retest before an upswing originates. A breakdown of this level could lead to a buy opportunity at $0.98 before Ripple rallies to $1.17.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.