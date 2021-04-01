European stocks have plenty of cheer on the final day of a short trading week, with the Dax and EuroStoxx 50 hitting a fresh all-time high, successfully shrugging off Covid concerns.

News that President Biden is ready to inject a further USD2 trillion into the US economy has been well received. The world’s largest economy will see the huge injection of cash improve roads, railways, broadband and clean energy, while being offset by a rise in corporate taxes. Investors are already pricing in the read-across effect, and a boost to the US economy is good news for the global economy.

Investors are doing a good job of shrugging off news that France is heading back into its third national lockdown as Covid numbers in the Eurozone’s second-largest economy continue to rise. The CAC trades comfortably in positive territory up 0.2%, at the time of writing.

The Covid situation in Europe looks set to deteriorate further before it improves, particularly as the regional vaccine rollout remains sluggish. Germany could introduce tougher restrictions soon, while Sweden is postponing a planned easing of some rules. However, these concerns are not being reflected in the equities market, and even less so in the FX markets, where the euro is trading around a four-month low versus the US dollar.

The FTSE is outperforming its European peers after impressive manufacturing activity data. The manufacturing PMI jumped to 58.9, well ahead of the 57.9 preliminary reading, marking the highest print in a decade. New orders were a particular highlight, as was the employment subcomponent of the report, which bodes well for the recovery of the UK labour market.

A rapid UK Covid vaccine programme is helping the UK economy towards reopening after experiencing its deepest contraction in 300 years in 2020, -9.8%.

Looking ahead, US futures are pointing to a stronger start with the tech-heavy Nasdaq set to outperform. Attention will be firmly on ISM manufacturing PMI and jobless claims figures ahead of tomorrow’s non-farm payroll.

FX – Dollar remains supported around five-month highs

The US dollar holds mild gains as expectations for a strong US economic recovery remain alive and well. President Biden’s infrastructure plan looks to inject an additional USD2 trillion into the US economy, shortly after the USD1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package was approved. Throw into the mix the rapid vaccine rollout programme, boosting the prospects of a full economic reopening and it’s hard not to be bullish on the greenback.

Yesterday the ADP private payroll report revealed a whopping 517,000 jobs were created in the private sector last month, well ahead of the 176,000 in February. Strong growth in private-sector job creation bodes well for tomorrow’s closely-watched non-farm payroll report.

The euro is attempting to claw back some ground against the US dollar following upbeat manufacturing PMI data. However, given the divergence in outlook between Europe and the US over Covid, the euro could struggle to hold onto any meaningful gains.

WTI rises on OPEC expectations to hold output cuts

Oil prices are marching higher, snapping a two-day losing streak ahead of today’s OPEC meeting. Concerns over the demand outlook have dragged on the price of oil as Covid cases rise, France goes into its third national lockdown and OPEC downwardly-revised its growth forecasts for this year.

Today those same factors are building on the case for OPEC to keep production curbs in place for another month, offering support to the price of oil.

Looking back at last month’s meeting, the OPEC+ group were cautious. Since then, the Covid picture has deteriorated significantly not just in Europe, but also in India and Brazil. Consequently, the outlook for demand has also deteriorated making no significant changes to production the most likely outcome.

The fact that oil prices have rebounded more than 2% today indicates that the oil markets are confident that OPEC will keep production cuts in place. It’s a safe bet to assume that any talk of tapering output cuts will be pushed out to next month.

Gold finds its mojo

After a softer start to the week, gold has found its mojo. The precious metal is building on gains from the previous session and is back trading comfortably over USD1,700.

Joe Biden’s USD2 trillion infrastructure spending plans initially sent inflation expectations higher. Gold, a traditional hedge against inflation, jumped on the back of that wave.

Furthermore, weaker-than-forecast data from China overnight has provided a tailwind for the safe haven. China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI for March disappointed at 50.6, against 51.3 expected. Attention will now turn to the non-farm payroll data tomorrow, which in light of yesterday’s solid ADP report, could surprise to the upside. However, it is worth noting that metal markets are closed tomorrow for Easter, meaning any open position will need to endure a three-day weekend and an NFP result.