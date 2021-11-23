- Main headlines in play at the European open (00:00).

- A look at how markets reacted to the Powell announcement (2:25).

- Why Powell is seen as a positive for risk despite yesterday's sell-off (8:21).

- WTI crude under pressure on talk of a US swap agreement (11:28)

- Biden administration is considering sending military to Ukraine (17:15).

- German coalition is set to be announced today (18:37).

- Global Times reports that China will cut the RRR before year-end (18:57).

- Maon calendar events to look out for today (19:25).