Weak Chinese manufacturing data put pressure on the single currency as Europe, particularly Germany, is highly correlated with China.
However, the Eurozone's data is not so bad today. The number of unemployed in Germany rose by 9,000, down from 23,000 and 19,000 in the previous two months. Unemployment is rising much more slowly than in the recessions of 2009 and 2010, and the unemployment rate (5.6%) is low by historical standards.
Second estimates confirmed a 0.2% q/q and 0.9% y/y rise in French GDP in the first quarter, although private consumption fell by a further 1% in April after a 0.8% decline in the previous two months.
For Italy, the final data pointed to economic growth of 0.6% q/q and 1.9% y/y, 0.1 percentage points higher than previously estimated.
Despite the upbeat economic data, the EURUSD fell to 1.0660 in early European trading, its lowest level since 17 March.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0650 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0650 in European trading. Dismal China's Manufacturing PMI and pre-US debt deal vote anxiety support the safe-haven US Dollar while markets pare ECB rate hike bets after softer French inflation data. German inflation data, Fedspeak and US House vote eyed.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2350 amid firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2350 in the European session. Markets stay jittery amid China growth worries and ahead of the US House vote on the debt deal. Hawkish Fed's Mester underpins the ongoing US Dollar upsurge. More Fedspeak in focus.
Gold price rebound eyes $1,990 and US factors
Gold Price picks up bids to refresh intraday high as buyers cheer a two-day winning streak, after refreshing the lowest levels in 10 weeks. In doing so, the XAU/USD fails to justify the latest rebound in the DXY but aptly cheers the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
Bitcoin action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.
Risk off flow into month end
We had warned against the market wanting to get overly excited about the news of a US debt ceiling deal that was always going to get done. And now that this reality is coming to fruition, it’s back to focusing on the market drivers where investors need to focus.