EURNZD is coming nicely down, a perfect reaction from the upper side of an ending diagonal pattern which suggests that wave C is done. In fact, a reaction lower is very strong and may not be over yet as normally wedges cause a reversal all the way back to starting point of that pattern. In our case that's near 1.6666. Intraday rally can be an opportunity to catch the weakness.

