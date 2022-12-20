Looking at USDJPY’s chart , we can see that after Bank of Japan tweaked its ultra-dovish policy, Japanese Jen rallied, having the FX pair dropped from above ¥137 to below ¥133. Having broken through its support level, today we could expect the decline of the forex pair to continue forming a downtrend for the pair.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.