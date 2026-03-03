TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|premium|

Bad news for Bonds: An Oil shock could break the safe-haven playbook

Bad news for Bonds: An Oil shock could break the safe-haven playbook
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

A dramatic escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East puts bond investors in a dilemma. In normal circumstances, investors would rush into US Treasuries, pushing prices higher and yields lower, in a classic flight to safety. Not this time.

US Treasuries play a unique role in the global financial system, serving as the de facto risk-free asset due to their extreme safety and liquidity. The usual playbook, however, isn't working now as a spike in Oil prices raised worries that inflationary pressures could accelerate again and force the US Federal Reserve to slow or scale back its plan to cut interest rates further.

Higher Oil prices don’t bode well for almost anyone

Crude Oil prices surged to the highest level since June 2025 on fears of a widening conflict and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The key question here is by how much Oil prices could rise and for how long. US President Donald Trump stated that the US military operation in Iran could take four to five weeks, and more strikes would continue for as long as necessary, underscoring the risk of a prolonged war in the key oil-producing region. It’s hard to know the ultimate goal of the US administration, but one thing is clear: the longer the war lasts, the worse the energy shock is likely to be.

The Hormuz question

The other question is what happens in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the strait is closed for shipping traffic and warned that any vessel attempting to pass through the strategic waterway would be set on fire.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, with roughly 20% of global supplies passing through it. Any disruptions there will further send Crude prices soaring.

Moreover, Iran has targeted infrastructure critical to the world’s energy production as part of its retaliation and warned that it will not allow a single drop of Oil to leave the region, fueling fears of a fresh energy crisis that could ramp up inflation.

Expensive Oil means fewer Fed rate cuts and more borrowing

The sharp moves in Oil have driven a significant spike in sovereign bond yields. This is because investors are quickly pricing in that a prolonged increase in Oil prices would filter through inflation.

Market participants had already trimmed their bets for three Fed rate cuts this year following the release of the producer inflation data that signaled that price pressures remain deeply entrenched within the American economy. And that was before the Middle East war broke out.

The prices paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI, a survey gauging how US factories are doing, surged to 70.5 in February, its strongest reading since June 2022. This broadly means that the vast majority of manufacturing firms polled saw input prices increase recently. This also raises questions about whether the Fed will be able to cut rates at the pace that markets had been pricing.

There’s also the risk of excessive government borrowing as efforts to shield households and businesses from rising energy costs could increase bond supply. This should keep the benchmark 10-year US bond yield closer to or above the 4% important psychological threshold.

In conclusion, very few countries would benefit from a prolonged spike in Oil prices, and the US isn’t one of them. Bond investors know that, and they don’t like it.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh 2026 lows near 1.1570

EUR/USD hits fresh 2026 lows near 1.1570

EUR/USD adds to Monday’s heavy losses and reaches new yearly lows around 1.1570 on Tuesday. The pair’s deep pullback comes as the US Dollar extend its strong bounce, always propped up by the intense flight-to-safety environment amid the deteriorating geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

GBP/USD attacks 1.3300, refreshing three-month lows

GBP/USD attacks 1.3300, refreshing three-month lows

GBP/USD is deep in the red near 1.3300, accelerating its downside to renew three-month lows in European trading on Tuesday. The ongoing escalation in the Iran war, combined with rising Oil prices, weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling as the US Dollar capitalizes on increased haven demand.

Gold drops further, threatens $5,000

Gold drops further, threatens $5,000

Gold comes under renewed and marked selling pressure on Tuesday, dangerously approaching the critical $5,000 mark per troy ounce, reversing at the same time four consecutive daily advances. The yellow metal’s bearish tone comes on the back of the increasing demand for the Greenback and investors’ repricing of Fed rate cuts.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pull back as sentiment remains in extreme market fear

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pull back as sentiment remains in extreme market fear

The cryptocurrency market is broadly in the red on Tuesday as the Middle East grapples with an escalating war. Bitcoin (BTC) is in a pullback, trading below $67,000 at the time of writing, and most altcoins follow suit.

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Even without a confirmed, sustained disruption, the mere risk to a key global energy chokepoint is enough to inject a significant premium into European Gas markets. And for the Euro, that matters.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rises on commodities demand amid US-Iran war

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rises on commodities demand amid US-Iran war

Hyperliquid (HYPE) steadies above $33 at press time on Tuesday, marking its fourth consecutive day of recovery in a broadly volatile market due to the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers