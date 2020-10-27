- Australian Q3 CPI is seen recovering after record lows in Q2.
- Investors cautious as the RBA paved the way for a fresh rate cut.
- AUD/USD is technically neutral above the critical 0.7000 threshold.
Australia will release Q3 inflation figures early Wednesday. The quarterly CPI is expected at 1.5%, quite a recovery from the previous -1.9%. When compared to a year early, it is expected to recover from -0.3% to 0.7%. The Trimmed Mean CPI from the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected at 0.3% QoQ from -0.1%, and at 1.1% YoY from 1.2% in Q2. A significant improvement that falls short of RBA’s 2-3% target band.
The Minutes of the latest central bank’s meeting showed that policymakers are inclined to follow current inflation that their own forecasts, which means that there’s a good chance that the market will rush to price in RBA’s possible reaction to inflation figures. Should the numbers miss the market’s expectations, a cash rate cut to 0.1% could be taken for granted for the upcoming meeting, on November 4, with AUD/USD probably falling towards the 0.7000 figure.
However, the market is expecting better-than-previous numbers, based on easing restriction in Victoria’s area. Despite the RBA paved the way for a rate cut, policymakers’ perspectives are generally positive. They keep reaffirming that the economic slowdown was not as bad as initially estimated. In this scenario, upbeat figures could provide support to the Australian dollar. Still, the aussie has a limited bullish potential, amid caution ahead of the next RBA meeting.
AUD/USD Technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the AUD/USD pair is neutral in the mid-term, holding above the 0.7100 figure. The daily chart shows that the pair has spent the week confined to a tight range defined by horizontal 20 and 100 DMAs. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head nowhere around their midlines.
The same chart shows that the pair bottomed at 0.7005 in September and at 0.7020 this October. An intermediate support level is 0.7070, with a break below this last exposing the 0.7000 area. To the upside, 0.7160 is the first resistance level, ahead of the 0.7210/40 price zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges above 1.18 amid mixed US data, slim stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.30 after US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations but Consumer Confidence missed estimates. Hopes for a US stimulus deal are slim with a week left until the elections.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.30 amid Brexit and covid uncertainty
GBP/USD is hovering above the round 1.30 levels as rising UK COVID-19 cases, uncertainty about Brexit, and PM Johnson's political problems weigh on sterling. US data has been mixed.
XAU/USD pares early gains, turns flat near $1,900
For the third straight trading day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is moving sideways above $1,900 as participants wait for the next significant catalyst. After climbing to a daily high of $1,910 earlier in the day, the pair lost its traction and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at $1,902.
Bitcoin breaks new yearly highs; the road to $15,000 is clear
Bitcoin breaks new yearly highs and hits $13,464. The road to $15,000 is clear as there are no major resistance levels above the current price.
WTI trims losses and moves near $39.00/bbl ahead of API
Following two consecutive daily pullbacks, prices of the West Texas Intermediate regain some buying interest and reach the $39.00 mark per barrel on turnaround Tuesday.