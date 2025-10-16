TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Rising risks of a deeper pullback

  • AUD/USD rapidly faded Wednesday’s uptick, resuming the downside below 0.6500.
  • The US Dollar traded on the back foot for the third day in a row on Fed, US shutdown.
  • The Australian labour market data reinforced the case for RBA rate cuts.
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Rising risks of a deeper pullback
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The Australian Dollar (AUD) quickly gave up Wednesday’s gains, slipping back below the 0.6500 mark against the US Dollar (USD) despite the Greenback also struggling.

Lingering tensions between the US and China kept pressure on the Aussie, while softer labour market figures added to speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) at its next meeting.

Local data appear mixed

Even with markets leaning risk-off, Australia’s domestic data hasn’t fallen apart. September’s final manufacturing and services PMIs eased slightly but stayed above 50, signalling ongoing expansion.

Retail Sales rose 1.2% in June, and the August trade surplus narrowed only modestly to A$1.825 billion. Business investment also continued to rise in Q2, while GDP expanded 0.6% on the quarter and 1.8% over the last twelve months, steady, if not spectacular.

The jobs market, though, is showing signs of fatigue. The Unemployment Rate climbed to 4.5% in September from 4.3%, while the Employment Change rose by just 14.9K individuals, short of forecasts. It’s not a red flag yet, but it does hint that momentum in hiring is slowing.

RBA keeps the focus on inflation and jobs

Inflation and employment remain front and centre for the RBA. The August Monthly CPI Indicator (Weighted Mean) edged up to 3.0% from 2.8%, while Q2 CPI rose 0.7% inter-quarter and 2.1% YoY. Furthermore, the Melbourne Institute’s October Consumer Inflation Expectations also ticked higher to 4.8%.

The trimmed mean CPI, at an annualised 2.7% in Q2, still sits neatly within the RBA’s 2–3% target range.

At its 30 September meeting, the RBA held the OCR at 3.60%, as expected, but softened its earlier hints of potential easing. Policymakers noted that disinflation might be slowing after the CPI surprise, with Q3 inflation likely to come in hotter than previously thought.

Governor Michele Bullock has stuck to a data-dependent message, emphasising that each decision will be made meeting by meeting. Rate cuts haven’t been ruled out, but she’s made clear the RBA wants to see more evidence that supply and demand pressures are easing.

Speaking again on Thursday, Bullock added that stronger consumer spending and slightly firmer inflation had prompted policymakers to rethink the case for further cuts. With current rates only mildly restrictive and financial conditions already loosening, the RBA seems in no rush to move.

Markets now expect around 24 basis points of easing by the end of this year and about 43 basis points by late 2026.

China still calling the shots

Australia’s outlook remains tightly linked to China’s uneven recovery. Chinese GDP grew 5.2% from a year earlier in Q2, but August retail sales undershot expectations at 3.4%. September’s PMIs were mixed, as manufacturing stayed in contraction at 49.8, while services barely held steady at 50.0.

China’s trade surplus narrowed to $90.45 billion in September (from $103.33 billion), and consumer prices remained in deflation, down 0.3% YoY in the same period.

Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) left its Loan Prime Rates (LPR) unchanged last month, keeping the one-year at 3.00% and the five-year at 3.50%, as anticipated.

Thin flows, quiet market

Speculative activity in the Aussie remains muted. With Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data delayed by the US government shutdown, the latest available figures as of 23 September still showed non-commercial traders holding net short positions, suggesting much of the bearish sentiment is already priced in.

Technical views

If sellers remain in control, AUD/USD might put its key 200-day SMA near 0.6430 to the test sooner rather than later.

That said, the loss of that region could prompt spot to revisit the August trough at 0.6414 (August 21) before the June base at 0.6372 (June 23). A deeper drop from here could see the next support of significance at the key 0.6000 threshold, ahead of the 2025 bottom at 0.5913 (April 9).

Conversely, there is a provisional hurdle at the 100-day and 55-day SMAs at 0.6532 and 0.6545, respectively. Further north emerges the October peak at 0.6629 (October 1), seconded by the 2025 high at 0.6707 (September 17). Up from here sits the 2024 ceiling at 0.6942 (September 30), just before the 0.7000 round level.

Momentum indicators lean bearish: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) eases to around the 41 region, suggesting that further losses look increasingly likely; the Average Directional Index (ADX) approaching 18 indicates that the current trend appears to be picking up pace.

AUD/USD daily chart

Waiting for a catalyst

Overall, AUD/USD remains trapped in a broad 0.6400–0.6700 range, looking for a clear driver to break out. A stronger run of Chinese data, a more dovish shift from the Fed, or a softer tone from the RBA could be the spark that finally gives the pair direction.

Employment FAQs

Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.

The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.

The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains firm, focus on 1.1700

EUR/USD remains firm, focus on 1.1700

EUR/USD now picks up pace and surpasses the 1.1680 level on Thursday, reaching fresh weekly highs. The pair’s daily uptick comes as the US dollar remains well offered while market participants continue to price in a dovish Fed and lingering US–China trade tensions.

GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.3440

GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.3440

GBP/USD advances for the second straight day on Thursday, managing to revisit the 1.3450 region, where some initial resistance turned up. Firmer-than-expected UK data releases also lends support to the British Pound along with the continuation of the selling bias in the Greenback.

Gold aims for $4,300 and beyond

Gold aims for $4,300 and beyond

Gold pushes harder and clocks a record high in levels just shy of the key $4,300 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Ongoing worries about the economic fallout from a prolonged US government shutdown, renewed US–China trade tensions, prospects for further rate cuts by the Fed, and broader geopolitical risks are all keeping demand strong for precious metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Bitcoin is declining for the third consecutive day, trading around $110,500 at the time of writing on Thursday.  Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, remain suppressed as traders stay on the sidelines, seemingly unconvinced that the correction is over.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers