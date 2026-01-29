Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Did the correction just kicked in?

AUD/USD is still very much in the big picture of going up, even though the pair is taking a break after its last rise. The bigger picture is still supported by a better risk environment and rising confidence that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could raise rates as early as next week.

That being said, the Australian Dollar (AUD) did lose some ground on Thursday. AUD/USD briefly rose to new highs near 0.7100, its highest level since February 2023. However, heavy selling brought the pair back down below 0.7000.

The pullback shows that people are once again buying the US Dollar (USD) as the markets continue to process the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to keep rates the same. Also, a new flare-up of tensions in the Middle East has taken some of the shine off the broader risk rally.

Australia: slowing gently, not stalling

Recent Australian data may not have set pulses racing, but they still paint a picture of an economy cooling gradually rather than rolling over. Growth momentum has eased, yet the soft-landing narrative remains very much alive.

January’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surveys back that up. Both Manufacturing and Services activity improved and stayed comfortably in expansion territory, with readings of 52.4 and 56.0, respectively. Retail Sales continue to hold up reasonably well, and while the trade surplus narrowed to A$2.936 billion in November, it remains firmly in positive territory.

Economic growth is clearly moderating, but only at a measured pace. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.4% QoQ in Q3, easing from 0.7% previously. On an annual basis, growth held steady at 2.1%, exactly in line with RBA projections.

The labour market remains a standout. Employment surged by 65.2K in December, while the Unemployment Rate unexpectedly slipped to 4.1% from 4.3%.

Inflation, however, continues to complicate the picture. December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) surprised to the upside, with headline inflation jumping to 3.8% YoY from 3.4%. The policy-relevant trimmed mean rose 3.3% from a year earlier, matching consensus and edging above November’s 3.2%, but, crucially, overshooting the RBA’s own 3.2% December projection. On a quarterly basis, trimmed mean inflation climbed to 3.4% YoY in Q4, its highest since Q3 2024. That combination keeps the case for a 25 basis points hike at the February 3 meeting firmly in play.

China: support is there, but it’s muted

China continues to provide a supportive backdrop for the AUD, though without the kind of momentum that tends to ignite sustained rallies.

The economy expanded at an annualised pace of 4.5% in the October–December quarter, with quarterly growth running at 1.2%. Retail Sales rose at an annualised 0.9% in December. Solid numbers, but hardly blockbuster.

More recent indicators point to stabilisation rather than acceleration. Both the official Manufacturing PMI and the Caixin index edged back into expansion at 50.1 in December. Services activity also improved, with the Non-Manufacturing PMI at 50.2 and the Caixin Services PMI holding at a healthy 52.0.

Trade was one of the clearer bright spots. The surplus widened sharply to $114.1 billion in December, helped by a near-7% jump in exports alongside a solid 5.7% rise in imports.

Inflation, however, remains mixed. Consumer price inflation was unchanged at 0.8% in the year to December, while producer prices stayed firmly negative at -1.9%, a reminder that deflationary pressures have yet to fully disappear.

For now, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is sticking with a cautious approach. Loan Prime Rates (LPR) were left unchanged earlier in January at 3.00% for the one-year and 3.50% for the five-year, reinforcing expectations that any policy support will be gradual rather than forceful.

RBA: firm footing, flexibility intact

The RBA struck a firm tone at its December meeting, leaving the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.60% and signalling little urgency to adjust policy.

Governor Michele Bullock pushed back against expectations for rate cuts in the near future, making it clear that the Board is okay with keeping rates higher for longer and is ready to raise them even more if inflation doesn't cooperate.

The December meeting Minutes added some nuance, revealing internal debate around whether financial conditions are restrictive enough. That discussion keeps rate cuts firmly in the “not guaranteed” camp.

Following the latest inflation data, markets are now pricing roughly a 70% chance of a rate hike at next week’s meeting, with close to 54 basis points of tightening priced in by year-end.

Positioning: pressure is easing, but conviction is still low

Positioning data show that the worst of the negative mood around the AUD may be behind us, even though confidence is still shaky. According to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculators cut their net short positions to about 14K contracts by the end of the week ending January 20. This is the least negative positioning since late September 2024.

Open interest has also gone up to about 230.6K contracts, which means that people are getting involved again. Right now, though, this feels more like a tentative toe-dip than a full-blown shift towards being very bullish.

What could change things next

Near term: US data releases, headlines about tariffs, and more geopolitical noise are likely to affect the US Dollar side of the story. Next week's RBA rate decision will be very important for the AUD at home. It will determine whether the currency can keep going up.

Risks: The AUD is still very sensitive to changes in global risk sentiment. Any sudden drop in risk, new concerns about China, or a stronger-than-expected rebound in the US Dollar could quickly stop any further gains.

Technical landscape

AUD/USD now faces its initial resistance at the 2026 ceiling at 0.7093 (January 29). However, the pair’s still overbought condition keeps pointing to a probable “technical correction” in the short-term horizon.

In the meantime, once the recent tops are cleared, spot could attempt a move toward the 2023 peak at 0.7157 (February 2).

On the other hand, immediate contention comes at the 2026 bottom at 0.6663 (January 9), ahead of the transitory 55-day and 100-day SMAs at 0.6658 and 0.6614, respectively. South from here lies the important 200-day SMA at 0.6551, seconded by the November base at 0.6421 (November 21).

Looking at the broader picture, the pair’s positive stance should remain in place above its 200-day SMA.

Additionally, momentum indicators underpin the positive momentum, although not without caution: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains well in the overbought zone near the 77 mark, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 46 is indicative of a very robust trend.

AUD/USD daily chart

Bottom line

AUD/USD remains closely tied to global risk sentiment and China’s economic trajectory. A sustained break above 0.7000 would be needed to deliver a clearer bullish signal.

For now, a softer USD, steady, if unspectacular, domestic data, an RBA leaning towards renewed tightening, and modest support from China keep the bias tilted towards further gains rather than a deeper reversal.