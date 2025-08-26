AUD/USD reversed Monday’s advance and approached the 0.6500 resistance area.

The US Dollar dropped as traders assessed further threats to the Fed’s independence.

The RBA Minutes suggested further rate cuts could be in the pipeline.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) started the week on the front foot, with AUD/USD recovering from Monday’s dip and edging back toward the 0.6500 mark. The rebound comes as the US Dollar (USD) softens again and global risk appetite picks up.

Inflation: Cooling, but slowly

Price pressures in Australia are easing, though only in small steps. Q2 CPI rose 0.7% quarter-on-quarter and 2.1% year-on-year, while June’s monthly CPI indicator slipped to 1.9%. Investors will be watching Wednesday’s July CPI release for fresh signals.

The economy: Showing resilience

Recent data has painted a sturdier picture elsewhere. PMIs for early August showed manufacturing climbing to 52.9 and services to 55.1, while retail sales jumped 1.2% in June. Trade also surprised, with the surplus widening to A$5.365 billion from A$1.604 billion. The labour market continues to be tight, with unemployment dropping to 4.2% in July despite the addition of 24.5K jobs.

RBA: Playing it cautious

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut rates by 25 bps earlier this month to 3.60% and trimmed its growth outlook for 2025. Governor Michele Bullock pushed back against a bigger cut, stressing policy remains “data-dependent.” Markets now expect another 25 basis point move by November 5. The minutes indicated that the central bank may accelerate cuts if the labour market achieves equilibrium, but it may maintain a slower pace if conditions remain tight.

China: The swing factor

China remains a key player. According to the latest figures, GDP grew 5.2% YoY in the April-June period, and industrial production expanded by 7%, but retail sales were discouraging once again. Manufacturing PMIs slipped back below 50, trade data showed a narrowing surplus, and inflation remains flat. The PBoC kept its key lending rates unchanged last week, as expected.

Market positioning

Speculators have added to short bets on the Aussie, with net shorts hitting their highest since April 2024, as per the latest CFTC report. In addition, open interest also climbed to a two-month peak, underscoring the bearish mood.

Technical picture

Initial resistance comes in at the 2025 ceiling of 0.6625 (July 24), followed by the November 2024 peak of 0.6687 (November 7), with 0.7000 as the bigger upside target.

On the other hand, immediate support sits at 0.6414 (August 21), ahead of the 200-day SMA at 0.6385 and the June floor at 0.6372 (June 23).

When it comes to momentum, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has edged above 50, hinting at room for more gains, though the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 16 signals a still pale trend.

AUD/USD daily chart

Short-term outlook

AUD/USD remains trapped in its current 0.6400–0.6600 range. Breaking out will likely need a stronger catalyst, whether that’s some sort of improvement from Chinese data, a Fed pivot, or new signals from the RBA.