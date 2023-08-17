-
AUD/USD touches 9-month low.
-
Australian job growth slips.
-
Fed minutes note concern about inflation.
The Australian dollar has been on a nasty slide. Earlier, AUD/USD fell as low as 0.6364, a nine-month low, before recovering. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6433, up 0.16%.
Australia’s job growth slides
Australia’s labour market has been surprisingly robust in the face of the central bank’s aggressive tightening, but cracks have finally appeared. Employment in Australia fell by 14,600 in July, compared to a downwardly revised gain of 31,600 in May and missing the consensus estimate of 15,000. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in July, up from the previous reading of 3.5% and above the estimate of 3.6%. This is the highest level since April.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has repeatedly stated that its rate decisions will be based on the data, and inflation and employment reports are likely the most critical readings for the RBA. July’s soft jobs report has dragged the Aussie lower and should cement a third successive pause from the RBA at the September meeting. The benchmark cash rate currently stands at 4.10% and the futures markets have priced in a 50-50 chance of one more quarter-point hike before the end of the year. If inflation continues to head lower, the RBA will be able to look at trimming rates sometime in 2024.
The Federal Reserve remains concerned about high inflation and said that additional rate hikes might be needed, according to the minutes of the July meeting. At the meeting, the Fed raised rates by 0.25%, a move that was widely anticipated. Most members “continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy”.
Inflation has fallen to 3.2%, but members agreed inflation is “unacceptably high”. Most members saw a significant upside risk to inflation, but interestingly, the minutes noted that there is uncertainty over the future rate path since there are also signs that inflationary pressures could be easing.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD is testing support at 0.6402. This is followed by support at 0.6319.
-
0.6449 and 0.6532 are the next resistance lines.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered toward 1.0900 after touching its weakest level since early July at 1.0860 earlier in the day. The modest improvement seen in risk mood helps the pair hold its ground ahead of mid-tier US data.
GBP/USD edges higher to 1.2750 as risk mood improves
GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day following a dip toward 1.2700 in the European morning. The US Dollar struggles to find demand amid a positive shift seen in risk mood and helps the pair edge higher. Markets await weekly Jobless Claims data from the US.
Gold consolidates near $1,900, recovering from five-month lows
Gold price recovered its losses registered on Wednesday, currently trying to hold the ground near the $1,900. The benchmark 10- year US Treasury bond yield stays in the green near 4.3% ahead of US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside for the time being.
Cardano price nearing June lows could extend the losses for more than 3.8 million investors
Cardano price is inching closer to a crucial support level, losing which would mark significant losses for the investors. The biggest impact of this would be felt by the very investors that are currently reluctant to make a move on the chain.
‘Significant upside risks to inflation’
FOMC minutes released yesterday showed that most Federal Reserve (Fed) officials see ‘significant upside risks to inflation that may require more tightening’.