Australian dollar woes continue
The Australian dollar has extended its downswing, posting sharp losses on Friday. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7135, down 0.74% on the day. It is not looking pretty for the currency, which is having another week to forget. AUD/USD is down 1.34% this week and November has been ugly, with the currency losing 5.11% this month.
The emergence of a variant of Covid-19 in South Africa is causing jitters in the financial markets. We’re seeing a risk-off, flight to safety by investors, with risk currencies like the Australian dollar taking a beating. An excellent reading from Australian Retail Sales for October has not been enough to stop the Aussie’s slide. Retail Sales jumped 4.9% in October m/m, as the reopenings in New South Wales and Victoria resulted in a consumer spending spree.
The Australian dollar is also under pressure as the Federal Reserve is expected to accelerate tapering of its pandemic bond purchase programme. Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday that it expects to Fed to double its taper trim from USD 15 billion to USD 30 billion each month, starting in January. This means that the programme will be wound up by March instead of June. An earlier timeline means that the Fed can look at raising rates sooner, which is bullish for the US dollar.
We continue to see a disconnect between RBA guidance and market pricing. Governor Lowe has stated that he will not raise rates until 2023 or perhaps 2024. The markets have ignored Lowe and have priced in three rate hikes for next year. Lowe has pushed back against the market expectations, but with no success. There are two factors which favour raising rates sooner rather than later. First, inflation is moving higher, although it is still within the RBA’s target. Second, the Australian dollar is falling fast and is moving towards the key 70 level. The RBA may consider raising rates if it feels that the exchange rate is falling too low.
AUD/USD technical
-
There are resistance lines at 0.7328 and 0.7422.
-
AUD/USD has broken below support at 0.7184 and is testing support at 0.7134. Below, we find support at 0.7040.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1250 as investors eye coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD preserved its recovery momentum early Friday and rose above 1.1250 during the European trading hours. Markets are doubting the Fed's policy tightening prospects as the new coronavirus variant revives concerns over the economic recovery losing steam.
GBP/USD rebounds toward mid-1.3300s on broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD reversed its direction after dipping below 1.3300 earlier in the day and started to push higher toward 1.3350. The greenback is facing heavy selling pressure amid the sharp decline witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
Gold clings to strong gains above $1,800 as US T-bond yields plunge Premium
Gold staged a decisive rebound on Friday and reclaimed $1,800. The intense flight to safety is causing US Treasury bond yields to fall sharply and fueling XAU/USD's rally. Investors await news on vaccines' effectiveness against the new COVID variant.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP at discount ahead of Black Friday while investors fear new COVID strain
Over $265 billion wiped off the overall crypto market capitalization in a bloodbath as news of the new Covid strain breaks out. BTC, ETH and XRP prices have tumbled over 6%.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.